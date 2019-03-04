Utah extends Whittingham through 2023 season

Utah has signed longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham to a two-year extension, keeping him under contract through the end of the 2023 season.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan announced the deal Monday, saying in a statement that Whittingham is "one of the top coaches in college football, and extending his contract was a high priority in my first year here."

Whittingham's previous deal ran through 2021 and paid him $3.3 million per year. Financial terms of Monday's extension were not disclosed.

Whittingham, 59, has been part of Utah's coaching staff since 1994 and has served as the Utes' head coach since 2005. Utah posted a winning record in 12 of its 14 seasons under Whittingham.

"On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we are grateful to both Mark Harlan and President Ruth Watkins for this vote of confidence in our football program," Whittingham said in a statement. "The University's support is critical to our long-term success and this sends a positive message to our recruits, which are the lifeblood of any program."

Utah went 9-5 this past season and won the Pac-12 South Division, earning a spot in the conference title game and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl.