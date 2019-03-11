What's real, what's fake, and why good mid-majors deserve to dance

When we're just days from Selection Sunday, it can be hard to sort through what's real and what's fake with the stakes so high. So we'll do it for you.

Real: Subpar Power 5 bubble teams should not be rewarded over quality mid-majors

The worst element of Selection Sunday is the collective obsession with undeserving Power 5 teams seeking a spot in the NCAA tournament. Help me understand why Indiana "deserves" a spot? Alabama is 2-6 in its past eight games; why should it get an invite? Since Jan. 2, Texas has won a single road game (West Virginia, Feb. 9). TCU was 6-11 in Big 12 play before a Saturday win at Texas.

Yet, we'll hear the word "snub" attached to some of the aforementioned and other high-major squads when they fail to make the NCAA tournament this weekend.

You won't hear the same cries if Utah State, Furman, Lipscomb or Belmont can't crack the field -- and that's embarrassing. They're all at a disadvantage.

Tournament Challenge 2019 Fill out your bracket for a chance to win $10,000 in Amazon.com gift cards and a trip for two (2) to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational! Fill out your brackets

Most Power 5 teams have little interest in scheduling ambitious mid-majors that could damage their resumes on Selection Sunday. Meanwhile, those mid-majors in contention for at-large berths didn't avoid the Quadrant 1 opportunities that could help their collective causes.

It's unfair to base arguments against mid-major contenders on the limited competition in their leagues while praising Power 5 teams for underperforming against more difficult slates. If you're terrible against that challenging high-major schedule, why should the committee care? And how do we know a Belmont or a Utah State would fail to finish 7-11 in the Big 12 if given the chance? Furman beat Villanova, while Lipscomb defeated TCU by nine points in nonconference play.

Power 5 squads get credit for their gradual improvement over the course of the season. A team like Kentucky has evolved into a national title contender in recent months. Texas Tech, too. Well, Belmont -- a team that got swept by Jacksonville State -- improved, too. The Bruins made a ridiculous 63.2 percent of their shots inside the arc in league play. They did not demonstrate their progress against a Power 5 slate, however, so the Bruins, like other mid-majors, are forced to prove their worth in a conference tournament. And their loss to Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference title game might have ruined their at-large chances.

That's unfortunate. We'll have a better NCAA tournament if the committee ignores the collection of subpar Power 5 squads fighting for slots in favor of teams like Belmont.