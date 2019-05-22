Ex-Louisville coach Crum recovering after stroke

Former Louisville coach Denny Crum is recovering after suffering a stroke, the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation said in a statement Tuesday.

"Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum suffered a stroke this past week and is now recovering in a local hospital," the statement read. "Coach Crum and his family appreciate the thoughts, prayers and also their privacy while he is recovering. No further statements will be made at this time."

Crum, 82, was the head coach of Louisville for 30 years, from 1971 to 2001. During that time, he led the Cardinals to two national championships in 1980 and 1986. He reached the Final Four on six occasions and won 15 regular-season conference championships in two different leagues. Crum helped guide Louisville from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Metro Conference to Conference USA.

The Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament just seven times in his 30 seasons at the helm.

Prior to taking over at Louisville, Crum was an assistant coach under John Wooden at UCLA, where he also spent two seasons playing, from 1956 to 1958.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and Louisville's home court at the KFC Yum! Center is named after him.