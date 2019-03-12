Source: Giants add Bethea after losing Collins

The New York Giants intend to sign veteran safety Antoine Bethea to a two-year deal, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Bethea has a familiarity with Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher's defense from their time together with the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants will lose safety Landon Collins in free agency after he agreed to a six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The 34-year-old Bethea was released by the Cardinals on March 8 after two seasons with the team. He started 16 games for Arizona last season and set a career high with three sacks. He also had four passes defensed, a forced fumble and 121 tackles. In 2017, he notched a career-best five interceptions for the Cardinals.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bethea has 24 interceptions, 75 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks and 1,223 tackles in 13 seasons since being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2006 draft.