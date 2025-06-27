How to watch 'Empire Skate' 30 for 30 on ESPN

ESPN's 30 for 30 examines the rise of New York's skate scene in "Empire Skate." (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

In the 1990s, skateboarding and hip-hop culture converged and took over New York City, inspiring the birth of the global brand Supreme. Directed by Josh Swade, produced by Subtext and Federal Films, and presented in association with TIME Studios, "Empire Skate," the latest installment of ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series, tells the story of a crew that went against the grain and created a movement that changed sports and fashion forever.

Here are key facts about the film:

When will "Empire Skate" air?

The 30 for 30 documentary premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN and the ESPN App. The film will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Disney+ immediately following the premiere. Fans can get more information in the 30 for 30 streaming hub.

What is ESPN Films?

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. Notable offerings include "O.J.: Made in America" and "The Last Dance."