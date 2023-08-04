        <
          The eight wildest moments from The Ocho

          The Savannah Bananas got The Ocho underway with a riveting game against the Party Animals. Malcolm Tully/Savannah Bananas
          • J.J. Post
          Aug 4, 2023, 08:28 PM

          This week marked the return of ESPN8: The Ocho on ESPN2, and with it came a spotlight for dozens of strange sports.

          With some of the wackiest and wildest competitions the sports world has to offer on display, here were eight moments from The Ocho that made us ask, "What?!" and made us say, "Wow!"

          The Bananas kicked off the night in traditional bananaball form

          Omegaball proved ... complicated to follow

          Slamball dunks were as electric as always

          It didn't take long for kickball to start putting runs on the board

          The Excel World Championships brought plenty of fireworks

          Chase tag provided the quickest highlights of the day

          Not to be outdone, auctioneering kept things up-tempo as well

          Onewheel came down to the finish line