This week marked the return of ESPN8: The Ocho on ESPN2, and with it came a spotlight for dozens of strange sports.
With some of the wackiest and wildest competitions the sports world has to offer on display, here were eight moments from The Ocho that made us ask, "What?!" and made us say, "Wow!"
The Bananas kicked off the night in traditional bananaball form
There's so much going on here 😅#TheOcho pic.twitter.com/ZFMtTvySGV— SportsNation (@SportsNation) August 4, 2023
Omegaball proved ... complicated to follow
OmegaBall in a nutshell 😅 #TheOcho pic.twitter.com/EVu98NH7Tq— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2023
Slamball dunks were as electric as always
It didn't take long for kickball to start putting runs on the board
The first kickball home run on #TheOcho was a ☄️ pic.twitter.com/wyBNIu5nSz— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2023