What is The Ocho? 2025 schedule, how to watch on ESPN

Check out the best moments from ESPN's The Ocho, including Headis, Kadabbi, rock-paper-scissors, juggling dodgeball and kick volleyball. (1:33)

ESPN8: The Ocho returns for its ninth year of delivering the quirkiest, most unconventional sports action to ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. For four days, The Ocho will broadcast more than 65 hours of events, including 30 never-before-seen competitions, across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Fans can check out all of the action in The Ocho streaming hub.

Check out The Ocho's full 2025 programming schedule below:

*All times Eastern

Thursday, July 31

7 p.m.: Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati on ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Ludwig's Streamer Games on ESPN2

8 p.m.: 2025 Blackbird Cup - Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League on ESPN2

9 p.m.: National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer on ESPN2

10 p.m.: National Putting Tour American Dream's Super Roll of Putting on ESPN2

10:30 p.m.: Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships on ESPN2

11 p.m.: T-Rex World Championship Races on ESPN2

11:30 p.m.: 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs on ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 1

Midnight: 2025 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves on ESPN2

12:30 a.m.: Roofball - 2025 RFA Cup on ESPN2

1 a.m.: The 2024 Onewheel World Championship - Race For The Rail on ESPN2

1:30 a.m.: 2025 NESSBIC Finals presented by Stern Pinball on ESPN2

2 a.m.: 2025 Golden Tee Golf World Championships on ESPN2

2:30 a.m.: 2023 FTA World Championship (Freestyle Trampoline) on ESPN2

3 a.m.: 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship on ESPN2

3:30 a.m.: 2020 USA Mullet Championships on ESPN2

4 a.m.: Battle of the Buoy 2 on ESPN2

4:30 a.m.: SXY National Beach Tennis Invitational on ESPN2

5 a.m.: IWL Wrestball 3×3 on ESPN2

6 a.m.: Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII on ESPN2

7 a.m.: 11th Annual Outhouse Races on ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: Swiss Stone Tossing on ESPN2

8 a.m.: Mailboat Jumping on ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: Big League Chew presents: 2025 National Bubble Gum Blowing Championship on ESPN2

9 a.m.: FlingGolf: LFC-5 Longest FlingShot Championship on ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century on ESPN2

10 a.m.: Major League Paintball, 3v3 World Championship on ESPN2

11 a.m.: NWLA All-Star Game on ESPN2

Noon: OmegaBall World Invitational presented by Quicksilver Scientific on ESPN2

1 p.m.: Turf Wars Adult Kickball Tournament - LIVE on ESPN8 on ESPN2

2 p.m.: SportsCenter Live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on ESPN

2 p.m.: ACL World Championship: Trickshot Challenge on ESPN2

3 p.m.: The 4th Annual BullShooter Invitational Shootout presented by TouchTunes on ESPN2

4 p.m.: The Ocho Show on ESPN2

5 p.m.: The Popdarts Championship presented by APL on ESPN2

6 p.m.: 2025 Slippery Stairs on ESPN2

7 p.m.: Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas on ESPN

7 p.m.: 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag on ESPN2

8 p.m.: The National Dodgeball League Championship Games on ESPN2

8 p.m.: ACL World Championship: Women, Senior, Junior Championships on ESPNU

9 p.m.: Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship on ESPN2

10 p.m.: Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship on ESPN2

11:30 p.m.: Carjitsu Championship on ESPN2

Saturday, Aug. 2

Midnight: "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" on ESPN2

2 a.m.: Diving Chess: Duel in the Depths on ESPN2

2:30 a.m.: Freestyle Chess on ESPN2

3 a.m.: Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals on ESPN2

3:30 a.m.: NHRL Teams: Robot Fighting Championship on ESPN2

4 a.m.: Viii Sports 2024 National Championship on ESPN2

5 a.m.: 2022 Speed Chess Championship Final presented by Chess.com on ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: ProSayulita SUP OPEN on ESPN2

6 a.m.: 2023 FootGolf World Cup on ESPN2

6:30 a.m.: World Series of Armwrestling Finals Season 3 on ESPN2

7 a.m.: NHRL Prime Time Robot Fighting on ESPN2

7:30 a.m.: 360 Hoops Championship on ESPN2

8 a.m.: Padel Ping Pong Championship on ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: Bottlesbee Presented by Gronk Fitness on ESPN2

9 a.m.: Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports on ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: 2023 World Table Hockey Championships on ESPN2

11 a.m.: World Axe and Knife Throwing Championship 2025 on ESPN2

Noon: ACL World Championship: Pro Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.: ACL World Championship: Superhole on ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas on ESPN2

9 p.m.: T-Rex World Championship Races (re-air) on ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Coffin Wars, Grapple to the Grave on ESPN2

10 p.m.: Tire Wrestling: No Ropes. Just Rubber on ESPN2

10:30 p.m.: The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament on ESPN2

11 p.m.: Donk Toss World Championship on ESPN2

11:30 p.m.: World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball on ESPN2

Sunday, Aug. 3

Midnight: Tractor Pulling on ESPN2

12:30 a.m.: 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (re-air) on ESPN2

1 a.m.: Major League Table Tennis Showcase on ESPN2

2 a.m.: The 2024 Silverback Breaking Invitational on ESPN2

5 a.m.: The 2025 Ultimate Ninja World Series Finals, presented by Americas NAVY on ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: Buoy Cup on ESPN2

6 a.m.: Microsoft Excel World Championship 2024 Finals on ESPN2

6:30 a.m.: The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century (re-air) on ESPN2

7 a.m.: Never Tell Me The Odds Ocho Special on ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: 2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Mixed Finals on ESPN2

Noon: ACL World Championship: Pro Singles Final on ESPN

1:30 p.m.: 2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Women's Finals

4 p.m.: US Open Ultimate Championships: Men's Finals on ESPNU