          X Games New Orleans 2026: Where to watch, schedule

          • ESPN
          Jul 23, 2026, 05:29 PM

          X Games New Orleans is the final stop for the X Games' summer league, where an inaugural champion will be crowned. Events will include BMX park and street, skateboard vert and more.

          Here are more key facts about the event:

          When and where is X Games New Orleans 2026?

          X Games New Orleans will take place July 24-26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          • BMX Street

          • Moto X Best Whip

          • Men's Scooters Park Best Trick

          • Women's SKB Vert

          • Men's SKB Street Best Trick

          Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS and 9 p.m. on ESPN

          Saturday

          • Women's SKB Vert Best Trick

          • Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick

          • Men's SKB Vert Best Trick

          • Men's SKB Street

          • Moto X Best Trick

          • Men's BMX Dirt

          • Men's SKB Park

          • Women's SKB Street

          Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ABC and 7 p.m. on ESPN

          Sunday

          • Women's BMX Park

          • Men's SKB Vert

          • Women's SKB Park

          • BMX Dirt Best Trick

          • Men's SKB Park Best Trick

          • Women's SKB Street Best Trick

          • Men's BMX Park

          Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on ABC and 6 p.m. on ESPN

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the X Games streaming hub.