X Games New Orleans 2026: Where to watch, schedule

X Games New Orleans is the final stop for the X Games' summer league, where an inaugural champion will be crowned. Events will include BMX park and street, skateboard vert and more.
Here are more key facts about the event:
When and where is X Games New Orleans 2026?
X Games New Orleans will take place July 24-26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Friday
BMX Street
Moto X Best Whip
Men's Scooters Park Best Trick
Women's SKB Vert
Men's SKB Street Best Trick
Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS and 9 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Women's SKB Vert Best Trick
Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick
Men's SKB Vert Best Trick
Men's SKB Street
Moto X Best Trick
Men's BMX Dirt
Men's SKB Park
Women's SKB Street
Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ABC and 7 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday
Women's BMX Park
Men's SKB Vert
Women's SKB Park
BMX Dirt Best Trick
Men's SKB Park Best Trick
Women's SKB Street Best Trick
Men's BMX Park
Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on ABC and 6 p.m. on ESPN
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the X Games streaming hub.