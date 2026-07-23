X Games New Orleans 2026: Where to watch, schedule

Open Extended Reactions

X Games New Orleans is the final stop for the X Games' summer league, where an inaugural champion will be crowned. Events will include BMX park and street, skateboard vert and more.

Here are more key facts about the event:

When and where is X Games New Orleans 2026?

X Games New Orleans will take place July 24-26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

BMX Street

Moto X Best Whip

Men's Scooters Park Best Trick

Women's SKB Vert

Men's SKB Street Best Trick

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS and 9 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Women's SKB Vert Best Trick

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick

Men's SKB Vert Best Trick

Men's SKB Street

Moto X Best Trick

Men's BMX Dirt

Men's SKB Park

Women's SKB Street

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ABC and 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Women's BMX Park

Men's SKB Vert

Women's SKB Park

BMX Dirt Best Trick

Men's SKB Park Best Trick

Women's SKB Street Best Trick

Men's BMX Park

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on ABC and 6 p.m. on ESPN

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the X Games streaming hub.