2026 Patriot Games: Where to watch, schedule and more

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Let the games begin.

The 2026 Patriot Games will kick off Sunday and feature a series of challenges designed to test high school athletes' strength, endurance, agility, teamwork and perseverance. The athletes, ages 14 to 17 from around the country, will showcase their skills and resilience with a $250,000 scholarship prize pool on the line for one boys' and one girls' champion.

The competition will be available to stream in the ESPN App and will culminate with a one-hour primetime special on ABC.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Patriot Games:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday

10 a.m.: Boys' presidential qualifier

1 p.m.: Girls' presidential qualifier

3 p.m.: Boys' dodgeball

4 p.m.: Boys' kickball

6 p.m.: Girls' dodgeball

7 p.m.: Girls' kickball

Monday

11 a.m.: Boys' varsity circuit and boys' operation endurance

2 p.m.: Girls' varsity circuit and girls' operation endurance

Tuesday

9 a.m.: Tug-of-war (boys' and girls')

10 a.m.: Pop-A-Shot (boys' and girls')

5 p.m.: Semifinal, final and closing ceremony

Thursday

9 p.m.: 2026 Patriot Games on ABC

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Patriot Games streaming hub.