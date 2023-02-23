Key defender Alex Pearce has set his sights on leading Fremantle to their maiden AFL premiership after succeeding Nat Fyfe as skipper.

Pearce has played 84 games for the club since his 2015 debut and stepped in as captain last year when Fyfe was injured.

Fremantle's 10th captain will head a new-look leadership group, featuring Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong as vice-captains.

Hayden Young, Sam Switkowski and star Hawthorn recruit Jaeger O'Meara will be in the leadership group for the first time.

New Freo skipper Alex Pearce. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pearce, considered the leading candidate to take over from Fyfe, was elected in Tuesday's ballot that involved all Dockers players and coaches.

He becomes the first Aboriginal player to have the full-time captaincy at Fremantle.

Fyfe stepped down earlier this month after six seasons as skipper.

The Dockers ended their six-year finals drought last season, and they've set themselves the challenge of winning at least one flag by the end of 2025.

Pearce said he has been dreaming for decades of winning a flag, and he's determined to lead the club to the ultimate glory.

"There's no limits on our expectations," Pearce told reporters on Thursday.

"We want to bring a premiership and we want to win one now.

"We've spoken about that over the last couple of years, that's everyone's goal in football and that's certainly ours now.

"When it happens it won't be me or it won't be the leadership group (that has brought us there), it will be all of us."

Pearce said he was proud to become Fremantle's first Indigenous full-time captain.

"It's been a bit of a journey with my heritage," Pearce said.

"I felt very uncomfortable in my first few years at the club not having much connection to my culture. But being welcomed in by people like Sonny (Michael Walters) and Michael Johnson made me really proud."

Pearce says he will lean heavily on Fyfe, despite the two-time Brownlow medallist deciding not to be a part of the leadership group.

"Nathan, I have obviously worked closely with him. I lived with him and had a great connection with him," Pearce said.

"Even though he is not in the leadership group this year he is going to be my biggest resource and help moving forward."

Pearce endured a horror run of leg and ankle fractures earlier in his career.

But the 27-year-old played 21 games last season and was a rock in Fremantle's defence.

"Throughout my whole career I've been incredibly supported by our fans, particularly during some of my lowest points in dealing with injuries all throughout," Pearce said.

"They have been a great source of motivation for me. This past season, some of the moments I will never forget is leading the boys out in front of a packed Freo crowd.

"Even walking down the street and feeling the energy of Freo people and their excitement and love of this club - I share that love of Fremantle and I can't wait to continue this journey and hopefully help bring some success very soon."