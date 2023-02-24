Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps has given Carlton a scare, hurting his ankle late in their AFL preseason win over Collingwood.

Cripps was hurt in a tackle as the Blues beat the Magpies by 10 points on Friday at Ikon Park, while North Melbourne showed plenty of improvement under new coach Alastair Clarkson as they lost to Richmond by two points.

Brisbane star Lachie Neale was crunched in their 45-point win over the Swans in Sydney, but he played out the game.

Blues assistant coach Tim Clarke was confident that Cripps had not suffered a serious injury in the 12.12 (84) to 11.8 (74) win,.

"He rolled his ankle. He hobbled off the ground, but he was walking around in the rooms and he was handing footballs out (to fans) after the game," Clarke said.

Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"So we're pretty sure he's going to be fine."

Carlton forward Harry McKay kicked three goals and Charlie Curnow also was prominent, with former Brisbane forward Daniel McStay also kicking three for the Magpies.

Star recruit Tim Taranto shone in Richmond's new-look attack as they held off North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos showed plenty of promise at their Arden St headquarters, with No.3 draft pick Harry Sheezel making an immediate impact and kicking three goals.

Taranto, recruited from GWS to Punt Rd along with Jacob Hopper, kicked two goals and combined well with Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin in the Tigers' 11.9 (75) to 10.13 (73) win over four periods.

Richmond and North played four terms of AFL before finishing off with mainly VFL players.

Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images

After only playing nine games last season, Martin looked in ominous touch for the Tigers on Friday with two goals.

Defender Griffin Logue, recruited from Fremantle, and midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke impressed for North.

In a hit to work productivity across Australia, the AFL scheduled six hitouts for Friday.

Brisbane beat the Swans 15.9 (99) to 8.6 (54), while Melbourne kicked clear late to belt St Kilda 16.9 (105) to 6.10 (46) at Moorabbin in the afternoon.

Perth has a Western Australia-South Australia double, with Fremantle playing Adelaide and West Coast taking on Port Adelaide.

Prized Fremantle recruit Luke Jackson and former skipper Nat Fyfe have impressed for the Dockers in their 11-point practice match loss to Adelaide in Perth.

Fyfe kicked three goals - including a 50m set shot late in the match - while Jackson was lively in the ruck and dangerous in stints up forward in Adelaide's 12.5 (77) to 10.6 (66) victory.

The Crows broke the game open with a five-goal burst in the third quarter, but the match was a closely-fought affair apart from that.

Fyfe was on song from the outset, taking a series of marks on the lead early in the match before kicking his first goal in the second quarter.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The two-time Brownlow medallist should have booted another before halftime, but his set shot from 35m out missed.

Fyfe nailed his second goal in the third quarter after a holding the ball decision was followed by a 50m penalty.

But he saved his best for last with a 50m set shot in the dying minutes of the match.

Jackson was also impressive, with his deft ruck taps giving his midfield silver-spoon service at times.

The premiership big man was also strong at ground level, with one of his intercepts in the first half resulting in a Fyfe mark in attack.

New Crows recruit Izak Rankine showed his class with two first-half goals, the second a clever snap over his shoulder, and ended the match with three goals to his name.

Old bull Rory Sloane, playing his first game since tearing his ACL in round five last season, was embraced by teammates after booting a first-half major.

The Crows lost Josh Worrell to a hamstring injury.

In the other match in Perth, West Coast edged Port Adelaide by eight points, 13.6 (84) to 11.10 (76).

Power veteran Travis Boak's night ended early when he was flattened by Jeremy McGovern as the Eagles defender flew for a mark.

Boak took the full brunt of McGovern's leg and looked ginger as he made his way off the field.

Former Eagle Junior Rioli booted two first-half goals, both from point-blank range.

West Coast expressed their disappointment when Rioli sought a trade to Port at the end of last season.

But it seems as though Eagles players still have a soft spot for Rioli, with West Coast captain Luke Shuey giving his former teammate a hug before the match.

Prized Port Adelaide recruit Jason Horne-Francis produced a series of classy moments in a positive sign for the Power.

Eagles veteran Elliot Yeo was one of his team's best, showing no signs of the various injuries that have plagued him in recent seasons.

"He is elite," Eagles assistant coach Daniel Pratt said of Yeo.

"He is so dynamic. We sometimes forget how good he is. We haven't seen him do that for a few years due to injury."

West Coast's first-round draft pick Elijah Hewett provided a last-quarter highlight with a crumbing goal.

Jake Lever's ankle injury was the one setback for Melbourne as they overwhelmed St Kilda by 59 points in their AFL match practice.

Lever went off before halftime on Friday at the Saints' Moorabbin headquarters and did not reappear, but the initial word is that his injury is not serious.

The clear highlight for Melbourne in the 16.9 (105) to 6.10 (46) win was the debut of ruck combination Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy.

While it is a work in progress, the Demons captain and the boom recruit from Collingwood worked well together and will be a handful for opposition midfields and defenders.

Melbourne experimented with resting them in attack or on the bench.

Former Western Bulldogs player Lachie Hunter, another key trade recruit, also impressed on a wing, while forward Kysaiah Pickett spent time in the midfield.

With Pickett spending more time on the ball, Christian Petracca spent more time forward and kicked three goals, while Clayton Oliver was prolific through the midfield.

After his injury-marred 2022 season, Melbourne forward Tom McDonald looked in solid form.

No.10 draft pick Mattaes Philippou impressed for the Saints, kicking two goals, and it will be a surprise if he does not debut in round one.

But the return of coach Ross Lyon started badly.

After St Kilda pulled to within 26 points early in the last of four terms, Melbourne went up a gear and the 2021 premiers torched them.

After four terms, most of the AFL players ended their runs and the two teams' VFL players took over.

Geelong's three key AFL trade recruits have made promising starts as the premiers mauled a young Hawthorn side by 85 points.

Cats newcomers Ollie Henry, Taylor Bruhn and Jack Bowes were all prominent on Thursday at GMHBA Stadium, while fringe key position player Esava Ratugolea also impressed in the 21.12 (138) to 7.11 (53) romp.

In the first pre-season hitout between clubs on Thursday, the Cats continued where they left off from last September's thumping Grand Final win over Sydney.

The Cats were too strong for the Hawks. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The two clubs were to play well into Thursday evening, but the first four periods were set aside mainly for their AFL players.

Henry, who was recruited from Collingwood to join his brother Jack at the Cats, kicked his fourth goal at the end of the fourth period.

Bruhn (GWS) and Bowes (Gold Coast) also showed plenty through the midfield.

Jack Henry kicked two goals early, but did not return after the first two periods and it's understood he suffered a foot injury.

Henry is an option to fill in for Tom Hawkins, who is out of action after needing foot surgery.

Star key forward Jeremy Cameron also kicked four goals in the rout, while classy small forward Tyson Stengle had flashes of brilliance.

While it was only a dress rehearsal, it exposed the gulf in class and experience that the young Hawks must overcome if they are to be competitive this season.

They are rebuilding, with top onballers Jaeger O'Meara (Fremantle) and Tom Mitchell (Collingwood) gone and veteran forward Jack Gunston also moving to Brisbane.

After Hawthorn's Jarman Impey kicked the first goal, it was all Geelong.

Will Day and Jai Newcombe were lively and Dylan Moore kicked three goals, but the Hawks could not penetrate Geelong's rock-solid defence and were torched regularly on the rebound.

Premiership defender Sam De Koning spent time in attack for Geelong, who were without Hawkins, Mitch Duncan and Gary Rohan.

The Hawks lost Changkouth Jiath to calf soreness before the hitout.

On the Gold Coast, the Suns led by 16 points early and it should have been more as Jack Lukosius and Sam Flanders impressed.

But Essendon kicked five goals to nil in the third period to take control and held on to their lead.

Essendon's Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti snapped a goal as he continues his return from last year's short-lived retirement, while father-son recruit Alwyn Davey Jnr was also lively after a quiet start.

Jye Menzie kicked three goals for the Bombers.

Essendon's rookie-listed prospect Patrick Voss produced one of the highlights of the hitout when he took a gutsy mark, running with the flight of the ball.