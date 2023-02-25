Jack Billings is set to miss a third of the 2023 AFL season. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

St Kilda have added another name to their growing injury list, with midfielder Jack Billings sidelined for eight weeks after fracturing his right leg.

Billings, 27, was hurt during Friday evening's pre-season practice-match defeat to Melbourne, with scans later revealing a hairline fracture to his right fibula.

The Demons clash was Billings' first formal runout since the player underwent back surgery late in the 2022 season.

"This is clearly a big blow for Jack who has worked hard over the summer to rejoin the group, recently completing a great month of training," St Kilda's acting general manager of football David Misson said in a statement.

"Despite the setback, we know Jack will attack his rehab to return to the field as soon as possible.

"For now, we'll be doing everything we can to support him through this latest injury."

Billings will have to fight for space in Saints' crowded sickbay alongside forward Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (left foot), Matt Allison (foot) and Tim Membrey (knee).

St Kilda kick-off their AFL season by hosting Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on March 19.