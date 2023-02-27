Bomber Dyson Heppell struck down by foot injury

Essendon veteran Dyson Heppell is in a moon boot and could miss the start of the AFL season due to a foot injury.

Heppell, who stepped down as captain earlier this month, suffered a low-grade foot sprain in last week's practice match against Gold Coast.

The 30-year-old will be in a moon boot before he can return to running.

He is expected to be on a modified program for the next few weeks at least.

Dyson Heppell has stood down as Bombers captain. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It means Heppell will miss Friday's practice match against St Kilda, and he's also in doubt for Essendon's season opener against Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19.

Heppell has played 213 games across 11 seasons at the Bombers since making his debut in 2011.

He attracted interest from Gold Coast last year, but he turned that down to re-sign with Essendon for the 2023 campaign.

Heppell made the decision to step down as captain after six years in the role.

Zach Merrett was last week unveiled as his replacement.