Cats dealt blow with Jack Henry to undergo foot surgery

Geelong defender-turned-forward Jack Henry is set for another frustrating stint on the sidelines after it was deemed he needs surgery on his injured foot.

Henry will be sidelined for the "medium term" after landing awkwardly on his foot in last week's practice match against Hawthorn.

The 24-year-old premiership player, who had surgery on his foot during the 2022 pre-season and missed two months of action later in the year, will undergo surgery on Tuesday to fix the latest problem.

It's been reported that Henry has a fracture in his foot.

"After consulting a leading foot specialist in Brisbane and assessing a number of options, surgery was deemed the best outcome," the Cats said in a statement.

"Jack will be sidelined for the medium term."

Henry has trained as a forward over the summer, and booted two goals against the Hawks before getting injured.

His absence is a blow for the Cats ahead of their premiership defence.