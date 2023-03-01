The enduring magnetism of Scott Pendlebury

Scott Pendlebury found himself on his hands and knees in the middle of then-Telstra Stadium halfway through the final term of Collingwood's Round 12 clash with reigning Premier Sydney in 2006.

The Pies were up, but Swans weren't out of the contest. Sydney livewire Adam Schneider was storming away from halfback when he tried to evade Pendlebury. Schneider slipped and fell to the ground. Pendlebury closed in on top of him on the ground but Schneider was able to get a handball off to former magpie Paul Williams who looked to be in space.

If you were watching that game you would have seen Williams look down the ground about to launch a kick inside 50. But Pendlebury, barely visible on TV screens, threw his arm at the ball. He stripped Williams. He gathered the ball while lying on his stomach. He handballed it to Rhyce Shaw, who moved it along to Travis Cloke, who sent the ball long to Leon Davis deep inside 50. He marked and kicked what was a sealing goal.

Fans called this Pendlebury act the 'Hand of God'. It was his third game. And it was a sign of things to come.

Thinking about what Pendlebury has given the game of football as he enters his 17th season, requires more than just watching a highlight reel; he's more sophisticated than a viral clip. When he started, Google and Facebook were in their infancy. And his legacy, almost two decades on, now lies deep in the numbers. When you sift through them you'll see how he sits in rare company and how he will be treasured as one of the greats once he retires.

Scott Pendlebury in his debut season in 2006. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Consider this:

Pendlebury is No. 1 for handballs -- 4683 -- in the VFL/AFL history, averaging 13.1, ahead of Joel Selwood, Gary Ablett Jr, Josh P. Kennedy, and Tom Mitchell. He's ranked second for disposals all-time -- 9315 -- with only Robert Harvey ahead of him by 341. His average of 26.1 disposals per game is the greatest of all-time.

The list of accomplishments roll on.

He's second for all-time tackles behind Selwood. He's fifth for contested touches (3807) and second for uncontested behind Brent Harvey.

He's third for goal assists with 278; the first midfielder in line after two of the games most damaging forwards in Eddie Betts and Tom Hawkins.

Pendlebury's 358 games is 14th best in VFL/AFL history; only five players have climbed higher than 400. He's 42 games away from that.

He's the games record holder at Collingwood with five Copeland medals and in 15 years he's been in the top three for votes for 11 years.

There's his six All-Australian nods. The 2010 premiership and captaincy he held for 207 games.

He's fifth for career Brownlow votes with 215 and only him, Selwood and Leigh Matthews haven't won a Brownlow yet sit inside the Top 10 for all-time votes.

Scott Pendlebury and Geelong champion Joel Selwood. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

When you look at those staggering numbers you gasp: Pendlebury has been able to stay good for a seriously long time. All of it points to an incredible body of work that has required an insatiable appetite for the game, layered with impeccable consistency and precision.

Last year we were reminded yet again about the genius of Pendlebury when scores were level against Essendon after Harry Jones hit the post.

While Jones was having a shot Pendlebury already created a plan with Darcy Moore, that if he missed, he should run hard to the left if he saw a gap - rather than choosing the most obvious path down the middle. Jones missed. The plan paid off. The ball landed in the hands of Moore and with a quick transition Jamie Elliott delivered the body blow with a miraculous goal from the boundary to win the game.

These are things quarterbacks do in the NFL. It's almost like playing with a coach. To have someone like that who can orchestrate plays in the way Pendlebury does it's almost unheard of. It's part of how he's evolved. While others add bulk and shave off seconds on their time trials, Pendlebury does that too but has made his football IQ a real weapon.

Collingwood recruiting manager Derek Hine once said Pendlebury has always had spatial awareness who is a "real student of excellence" and referred to him as "the gift that keeps on giving."

In the last 10 years Pendlebury's has demonstrated his version of being a model for the AFL standard of consistency. He averaged 74.6% for disposal efficiency, averaging 21 games per year and 26.3 touches. It illustrates his consistency precisely. Every year he's hitting roughly the same accuracy, same number of games and durability, and same output on the ground.

Terry Wallace brought up another set of numbers last year that put Pendlebury on top of everyone in the game of football.

"There's only been one player ever in history that has had eight seasons of over 600 possessions and he's one of the best ball users in the game - that's Scott Pendlebury," he *once told the media. "He is just a star of the game. He is the best Collingwood player that I've ever seen."