Andrews, Neale to share Lions captaincy

Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews will be the Brisbane Lions' co-captains, set to replace Dayne Zorko after the long-time skipper stood down ahead of the 2023 season.

Brisbane also announced a two-year extension for coach Chris Fagan on Wednesday, keeping him at the helm until 2025.

Brownlow Medal-winning midfielder Neale and defender Andrews -- vice captain to Zorko for the last five years -- will be assisted by new deputy Hugh McCluggage.

Josh Dunkley and Lincoln McCarthy also put their hand up for the top job, and were interviewed, and are part of an 11-man leadership group.

The Lions announced the appointments in style, the captaincy trio aboard a 26 metre super yacht that docked in front of waiting media on the Brisbane River.

"To be identified as the co-captain of this football club is really exciting and something that probably hasn't sunk in yet, I am extremely proud of it when I look down at the names of those that have gone before me," Brisbane product Andrews said.

"To feel that I've got the trust of the playing group alongside Lachie and the coaching staff, just having that support there is really important.

"To me it gives me confidence to go out and play my game and also instruct the group and make sure we are going really well as a football club."

Star midfielder Neale said the appointment was a new feeling.

"It is probably the first individual accomplishment or title I have had where you feel really proud and really excited in the moment," he said.

"It is a massive honour and I am really humbled.

"It sits right at the top I think, becoming co-captain of this great football club along with Harris is a special achievement and moment in my life and career."

Brisbane Lions football boss Danny Daly said the process had unearthed the club's leadership potential.

"It highlighted to us just how many impressive leaders we have at the Lions and that includes those without an official title," he said.

Lions chairman Andrew Wellington said Fagan deserved the opportunity "to take us forward and achieve the success we believe this playing and coaching group is capable of".