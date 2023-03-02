The 2023 AFL season is less than two weeks away, which means it's time for the official round of practice matches as players try to impress for a Round 1 selection and clubs put their new-look game plans to the test.

The official practice matches will run from March 2-4, before Carlton and Richmond get the season proper underway with a traditional rivalry clash at the MCG on March 16.

Here's your one-stop shop for all the scores, results and news from this weekend's clashes.

Thursday, March 2

Hawthorn vs. Collingwood, 5:10pm (AEDT), UTAS Stadium

Brisbane vs. Geelong, 7:10pm (AEDT), Brighton Homes Arena

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, 8:10pm (AEDT), Fremantle Oval

Friday, March 3

St Kilda vs. Essendon, 4:10pm (AEDT), RSEA Park

Syden vs. Carlton, 7:10pm (AEDT), Blacktown International Sports Park

West Coast vs. Adelaide, 8:10pm (AEDT), Mineral Resources Park

Saturday, March 4

GWS vs. Gold Coast, 12:10pm (AEDT), Blacktown International Sports Park

Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, 1:10pm (AEDT), Ikon Park

Melbourne vs. Richmond, 4:10pm (AEDT), Casey Fields