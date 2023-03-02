        <
          AFL 2023 practice match results

          12:04 AM GMT
          • ESPN with AAP

          The 2023 AFL season is less than two weeks away, which means it's time for the official round of practice matches as players try to impress for a Round 1 selection and clubs put their new-look game plans to the test.

          The official practice matches will run from March 2-4, before Carlton and Richmond get the season proper underway with a traditional rivalry clash at the MCG on March 16.

          Here's your one-stop shop for all the scores, results and news from this weekend's clashes.

          Thursday, March 2

          Hawthorn vs. Collingwood, 5:10pm (AEDT), UTAS Stadium

          Brisbane vs. Geelong, 7:10pm (AEDT), Brighton Homes Arena

          Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, 8:10pm (AEDT), Fremantle Oval

          Friday, March 3

          St Kilda vs. Essendon, 4:10pm (AEDT), RSEA Park

          Syden vs. Carlton, 7:10pm (AEDT), Blacktown International Sports Park

          West Coast vs. Adelaide, 8:10pm (AEDT), Mineral Resources Park

          Saturday, March 4

          GWS vs. Gold Coast, 12:10pm (AEDT), Blacktown International Sports Park

          Western Bulldogs vs. North Melbourne, 1:10pm (AEDT), Ikon Park

          Melbourne vs. Richmond, 4:10pm (AEDT), Casey Fields