North's Thomas enjoys small court room win

Troubled North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas has had a small win in the court room, but his AFL career remains on thin ice.

Thomas fronted the Melbourne Magistrates' Court last week after being charged twice with breaching a court order in January.

The Kangaroos released a statement on Thursday evening confirming those charges have been withdrawn.

However, he is still set to face court later this month after being charged with threatening to distribute an intimate image.

Two charges against Thomas -- for breaching a court order -- have been withdrawn. However, he is still set to face court regarding two other separate charges. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

He will also face a separate charge of driving with a suspended licence later this year.

"Thomas returned to training this week and he continues to complete his respect and responsibility training and education program," the Kangaroos said in a statement.

The 22-year-old stepped away from the Roos last month after multiple women came forward with disturbing allegations of harassment and intimidating behaviour by Thomas.

Kangaroos football manager Todd Viney has made it clear that Thomas is on his last chance.

"We certainly don't condone any of that type of behaviour," Viney said last week.

"But we're happy with his attitude and his accountability to some of the things we've asked him to address.

"There's no excuses, there's no blaming -- there's accountability for his role in the language he's used."