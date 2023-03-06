Adelaide's new-look attack is their most potent since the high-powered forward line that propelled the Crows to the 2017 Grand Final, triple club champion Rory Laird says.

The Crows have missed the playoffs every season since their grand-final loss six years ago when they scored an average of 109 points a game.

But Laird believes current batch of attackers looms as the most talented forward line since the 2017 edition.

This season's version features the club's all-time leading goalkicker Taylor Walker and emerging force Darcy Fogarty, alongside Shane McAdam, second-year goalsneak Josh Rachele and recruit Izak Rankine.

Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Ben Keays, who has finished in the top five of Adelaide's club champion award in all three seasons since transferring from Brisbane, has also been increasingly stationed in attack rather than his customary midfield role - he booted four goals against West Coast in the Crows' 59-point practice match win last Friday.

"There has been some really good additions and they fit in really well and complement each other really well," Laird told SEN radio.

"It also helps that we've drafted high-end talent like Josh Rachele, ready-made talent like Izak Rankine, and then you see the continued development of a bloke like Darcy Fogarty, who has just got that X-factor and game-breaking ability.

"Along with Tex (Walker) arguably playing his best footy of his career, it's a really good balance of pressure and skill and execution, and a bit of polish and talent too."

Adelaide's win over the Eagles followed a trial game victory over Fremantle with Laird, the club champion in the past two seasons as well as 2018, prominent in both triumphs.

The 29-year-old, who started his career in defence, has added more than a kilogram of muscle in the off-season in a bid to continue to evolve as an on-baller.

"I put on a bit of size," he said.

"I just felt as though in the last couple of years I was not getting pushed around but (doing) a lot more grappling.

"It's a lot different in comparison to what I was doing at half-back, it's a lot more physical.

"I feel great ... this time last year I had a broken hand so I'm in a better position now."