Beaten AFLW grand finalists Brisbane face a nervous wait to learn what compensation they will receive for losing star duo Emily Bates and Greta Bodey to Hawthorn.

The Lions copped the biggest hits during the league's priority signing period, which concluded on Wednesday when 2021 premiership players Bates and Bodey left for the Hawks.

Port Adelaide were big winners, recruiting All-Australian bookends Ash Woodland (Adelaide) and Janelle Cuthbertson (Fremantle), while Sydney lured star forward Chloe Molloy from Collingwood.

Meanwhile, premiers Melbourne got through unscathed without losing any players to the four most recent expansion clubs -- Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney -- who were given access to players during the priority signing period.

The remaining 14 clubs will take part in the regular sign-and-trade period, which starts on Friday and runs to March 20.

Brisbane and rival clubs who lost players during the priority signing period will likely receive compensation in the form of draft picks, to be used in this year's draft.

AFLW officials are in the process of working out the compensation packages, which are set to be confirmed on Friday.

A total of eight players changed clubs during the priority signing period, with key defender Brooke Brown rounding out the movement when she joined Essendon before Wednesday's deadline.

The 184cm defender made the switch after three seasons and 24 games with North Melbourne, exciting Bombers recruiting manager Georgia Harvey.

"Brooke is a tall, rebounding defender who has great game sense and athletic ability, which will make her a key asset for us and our defensive structure," Harvey said.

"We are thrilled to have Brooke join the club and look forward to seeing her in the red and black for 2023 and beyond."

Brown began her career with the Kangaroos as a ruck-forward before settling in defence, where she enjoyed a strong campaign in season seven.

Her addition is a boost for Essendon, who finished 10th in their inaugural season with a 4-6 record.

PRIORITY SIGNING PERIOD MOVEMENT:

ESSENDON: Brooke Brown (North Melbourne)

HAWTHORN: Emily Bates, Greta Bodey (both Brisbane)

PORT ADELAIDE: Janelle Cuthbertson (Fremantle), Matilda Scholz (Glenelg), Ash Woodland (Adelaide)

SYDNEY: Lucy McEvoy (Carlton), Chloe Molloy (Collingwood)