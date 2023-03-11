Crows midfielder Crouch suffers leg fracture

Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch has suffered a fractured right fibula in a knock at training and looks set to miss the start of the AFL season.

Crouch hurt his leg on Friday with scans revealing a minor fracture.

The midfielder will not require surgery but the Crows said they would not have a timeline for his recovery for several days.

"Matt will spend the weekend resting and we will review him again in 48 hours to assess the injury," Crows high-performance manager Darren Burgess said.

"It's unfortunate timing because he has had a strong pre-season to date, but thankfully the injury should not be too disruptive."

Crouch, 27, is attempting to bounce back from a difficult 2022 season, when he played 11 games and was in and out of Adelaide's team after missing all of 2021 with a groin injury.

Adelaide start their campaign away at GWS on March 19.