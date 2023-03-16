Lynch goal seals draw in Tigers-Blues AFL season opener

Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch has kicked a crucial goal with less than a minute left to snatch a thrilling draw for Richmond in the AFL season opener against old rivals Carlton.

Lynch stood tallest to take a towering grab and slot his third goal for the Tigers, tying the scores at 8.10 (58) apiece at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Blues managed one final thrust from the final centre bounce but offseason recruit Blake Acres dropped a mark just outside 50m that would have given him a shot after the siren to win the match.

Carlton forward Charlie Curnow looked to have defied Richmond's territorial dominance with three second-half goals, giving the Blues the upper hand late in the match.

But Richmond -- who enjoyed a 66-45 advantage in forward entries -- wouldn't lie down.

A huge crowd of 88,084 was on hand to see which of the two premiership hopefuls would press early claims.

In the end, they were left with more questions than answers.

The build-up had centred around Carlton twin towers Curnow and Harry McKay, as well as Richmond's boom midfield acquisitions Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

Taranto (32 disposals) had more touches than any other player on the ground, working well in tandem with Dion Prestia (23), but Hopper (18) was subdued.

McKay kicked one goal as Curnow led the way for the Blues in attack.

George Hewett (28 disposals, eight clearances) and captain Patrick Cripps (25, seven) did well for Carlton in the midfield and ruckman Tom De Koning had an enthralling battle with Toby Nankervis.

Maurice Rioli kicked two goals for Richmond and Daniel Rioli (27 disposals) starred with his dash out of defence.

Tigers frequent flyer Shai Bolton and Carlton milestone man Jack Silvagni -- playing his 100th game -- provided huge marks for the highlights reel.

It took just 30 seconds for Richmond superstar Dustin Martin to kick the season's first goal, pouncing on Mitch McGovern's dropped mark and making the defender pay.

Zac Fisher replied with a brilliant snap moments later as the Blues took a nine-point lead to quarter-time.

It grew to as much as 14 points but a three-goal surge at the start of the second half put Richmond in front -- the first of three lead changes for the term.

The Tigers kicked 5.4 to 2.3 in the third quarter on the back of a 20-6 dominance in forward entries.

Carlton trailed by five points at the final change and hit the front through inspirational leader Sam Docherty's long bomb.

Curnow gave the Blues a seven-point lead with a goal off the deck before a Bolton behind and Lynch's late goal gave the Tigers a share of the spoils.