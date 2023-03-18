Magpies' Howe has surgery on broken arm

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe has had surgery on the gruesome arm fracture he suffered in the Magpies' opening-round win over Geelong and will be sidelined for an indefinite period.

Howe fractured his left forearm in a horrific marking-contest collision with Geelong's Tyson Stengle, which sent him flying in the air before landing heavily.

The 32-year-old was in agony after the third-term collision and play was held up for several minutes until he was stretchered off the field.

The Seven Network opted not to show replays of the incident.

"We are disappointed for Jeremy who suffered a compound fracture in his forearm during the game last night," Collingwood football boss Graham Wright said in a statement on Saturday.

"He underwent scans last night and had surgery earlier today.

"Jeremy is a respected leader of our program who really puts his body on the line - our priority is making sure his welfare is supported through his recovery."

The Magpies did not confirm how long Howe would be sidelined for.

Friday night was an emotional one for the Magpies, who rallied around Howe.

Coach Craig McRae and new captain Darcy Moore paid tribute to the key defender, while Collingwood players made a point of going to Howe as a group before he left the field.

"We all love him. So when you see one of the guys go down -- and one of the really good guys -- you think that's going to be a cost somewhere," McRae said.

"But the players' reaction to that, we're a connected group."

Moore was emotional immediately after the game, telling the Seven Network it was heartbreaking to see Howe injured.

"It's pretty distressing and it's pretty messed up. We have to forget about it and get on with the job," Moore said.

"It's a horrible part of the game, but we expect nothing less from Jeremy, he's an incredible teammate and he puts his body on the line."

McRae also paid tribute to brothers Josh and Nick Daicos, who starred for Collingwood the day after the funeral of their grandfather.

He was the father of Collingwood great Peter Daicos, who emotionally hugged his two sons in the rooms postmatch.

"We're human beings, this goes beyond the boundary line," McRae said.

"They're two of our most important players and young men we want to put our arms around.

"Family first -- that's our approach to it."

The Magpies overran Geelong from a few minutes after Howe's injury, kicking the last eight goals of the game to win by 22 points.