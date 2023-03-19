High hits means suspensions for Franklin, Pickett

Lance Franklin and Kysaiah Pickett must front the AFL tribunal if they are going to avoid suspension for their high bumps.

On the same day AFL great Gary Ablett Sr revealed he has been diagnosed with brain damage, Franklin was banned on Sunday for one match and Pickett was handed a two-game suspension.

Franklin collected Gold Coast defender Sam Collins high in the last quarter of Saturday night's 49-point win over the Suns.

The Swans veteran was charged with rough conduct for the incident, which was classified as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Collins had to leave the field after the hit, but was cleared of concussion.

Franklin was outstanding with two goals early, but unless they successfully Sydney take the case to the tribunal, he will miss next Sunday's home game against his old club Hawthorn.

Also on Sunday, Pickett was banned for two games for his high hit on Western Bulldogs opponent Bailey Smith.

Pickett was reported during the game and was charged with rough conduct.

The incident was rated as high impact, hence the extra game's penalty.

West Coast defender Tom Barrass (striking) and Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones (tripping) were also fined in the first match review penalties of the season.