The curious case of the flaky Lions: Early season slumps and abnormal beltings

The opening round of an AFL season can serve up results which in retrospect are an anomaly, the dangers of a kneejerk reaction even more pronounced than usual. By the same token, to write off cold, hard facts merely as a function of timing is equally unwise.

Which leaves Brisbane in an interesting position ahead of Friday night's big Round 2 clash with Melbourne at The Gabba.

The Lions have had poor starts under coach Chris Fagan before. Indeed, last Saturday's 54-point smashing at the hands of Port Adelaide was the third time in four seasons they've lost their first game, which hasn't prevented Brisbane being a big part of finals action.

But perhaps that unreliability is also a symptom of what continues to prevent the Lions going all the way, a kind of flakiness not present in the make-up of the likes of Geelong, Melbourne or Richmond in recent years when they've won premierships.

Line that up alongside some on-going defensive weaknesses, and you have not only a recipe for more scepticism about Brisbane, but Friday night's game against the Demons already assuming far higher stakes than it perhaps should this early in the season.

Losing to Port Adelaide away isn't in itself an embarrassment, but a margin of nine goals is some walloping, and conceding 126 points and a whopping 36 scoring shots to the Power a defensive caning.

Those other Round 1 losses? Two years ago, the Lions were cleaned up by a still-unheralded Sydney at The Gabba, no less, and the year before that against a critically unloved Hawthorn.

Fagan called Saturday's defeat an "uncharacteristic performance" and "not typical of our club in the last four years".

"We had two good (pre-season) games against the Swans and Geelong," he said. "Whether that was an influencing factor, whether we turned up here today and thought perhaps we were going a bit better than we were, it's hard to say."

That level of satisfaction without much of a sample size would in itself be a major worry. And while Fagan is correct superficially about the performance not being typical, given Brisbane's consistently high finishes, those tardy opening showings have in fact, as demonstrated, been quite typical.

As has, equally disturbingly, the propensity for the Lions to be completely blown away on a bad day.

Is the writing already on the wall at Brisbane? Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

The Port Adelaide spanking was Brisbane's fourth loss by a margin of more than 50 points in its past 13 games. In contrast, Geelong has lost by more than 50 points just once since 2018, while Melbourne's only loss of that magnitude came midway through 2020.

Brisbane's other 50-points-plus losses in those 13 games have come in last year's preliminary final, by 71 points at the hands of Geelong, and two defeats to Melbourne -- Friday night's opponent -- by 58 and 64 points.

Of course, it was also against Melbourne last September that the Lions produced their best victory in Fagan's tenure, a semifinal win at the MCG, but that was a finals win sandwiched between the Geelong humiliation and a narrow escape against Richmond at the once-impenetrable Gabba.

Did that glorious win over the Demons, plus the addition of the likes of Josh Dunkley, Jack Gunston and Conor McKenna to the ranks, seduce pundits into pumping up Brisbane's premiership potential more than was warranted?

That's a matter of opinion. But Brisbane's on-going defensive issues aren't. They're fact. The Lions ranked only 10th for fewest points conceded last year. Every AFL premier of the past 10 years has ranked no lower than sixth.

And that weakness is more pronounced against the better teams. Against other members of the top eight in 2022, Brisbane conceded an average 97 points per game -- the sixth-most of any team. The only sides which fared worse were five of the bottom six.

Geelong has conceded 100 points or more in a game just three times in two years, and Melbourne only once. Brisbane's loss to Port Adelaide last weekend was the 10th such occasion in the same period. That's a big difference.

Structurally, the Lions have always looked most vulnerable down back. It's why key defender Harris Andrews is so critical to Brisbane's performance, and why the likely season-long absence through serious concussion of another tall in Marcus Adams shapes as far more costly than Adams' relatively unheralded status would indicate.

But Champion Data statistics point to defensive weaknesses across the board. The Lions in 2022 ranked a lowly 12th for opposition scores per inside 50, and 12th for opposition scores from the defensive half. They were ranked only 11th for pressure applied, and just 10th for time spent in forward half. That is not the profile of a team many pundits have tipped to salute in September.

Another belting at the hands of the Demons on Friday night and the longer-term trends would be too alarming to politely overlook simply because it's only Round 2. The writing is already appearing on the wall for the Lions. And for Fagan, it must make ugly reading indeed.

