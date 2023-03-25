Richmond survive second-half scare to down Adelaide

Richmond expect defender Nathan Broad to be banned but believe recruit Jacob Hopper avoided serious injury in their plucky 32-point away victory against Adelaide.

The Tigers led by 45 points at halftime before the storming Crows snuck within one point with 13 minutes remaining at Adelaide Oval.

But Richmond emphatically rallied, booting the last five goals for a stirring 17.6 (108) to 10.16 (76) triumph - their first win of the season.

The victory sets up a spicy Friday night fixture between Richmond and Collingwood at a sell-out MCG next week.

"Versus the Pies is always a big game and you're going to get a big crowd there, so it's really exciting for not only us and our two clubs but the game in general," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said.

Hopper will be sent for scans on his lower right leg after twisting awkwardly in the last term but Hardwick was confident the midfielder would play against the Magpies.

Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But Broad almost certainly won't, facing suspension for a sling tackle which concussed Adelaide defender Patrick Parnell.

"Nathan came and apologised to me and he will apologise to the young man as well," Hardwick said.

"No one goes out there deliberately trying to hurt a player, it's just in the heat of the battle.

"He (Broad) has got a duty of responsibility, he knows that and we understand that. So that will be dealt with during the week."

The Broad incident came in a dominant opening half from the Tigers, who booted nine consecutive goals to take a commanding 11.3 to 3.6 halftime lead.

But the Crows produced an eye-catching third-term comeback, kicking 5.8 to 1.1 to sneak within 14 points at the last change.

And when Adelaide's Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty converted some 13 minutes into the final term, the hosts were just one point down.

From there, Crows coach Matthew Nicks said his side should have won.

"Yep," Nicks said. "Richmond are a good side - they found a way in that moment to stop the bleeding ... but there's no doubt we had all the momentum and we were coming."

Richmond's newcomer Tim Taranto fired again, with the ex-Giant gathering 28 disposals while Hopper collected 23 touches before being hurt.

Liam Baker (25) and Daniel Rioli (23) were creative in defence, while Tom Lynch and second-gamer Samson Ryan kicked three goals apiece.

Adelaide's Rory Laird collected a game-high 38 disposals, his teammates Lachie Sholl and Jordan Dawson (27 each) were busy and Fogarty finished with three goals.