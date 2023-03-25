Late drama as Kangaroos beat Dockers by a point in AFL

Fremantle's pleas for a shot after the final siren have fallen on deaf ears as North Melbourne posted a pulsating one-point AFL victory at Optus Stadium.

The Kangaroos looked home after Luke Davies-Uniacke kicked a 50m goal on the run to give the visitors a 20-point lead with under seven minutes remaining in Saturday's match.

But two quick goals to Jaeger O'Meara and a major to defender Brennan Cox following a goal-line scrap reduced the margin to one point with less than two minutes to go, sending the 40,487-strong crowd into a frenzy.

The ball lived in Fremantle's forward 50m for almost the remainder of the match, and Dockers players pleaded for a free kick for a deliberate out of bounds after a clearing kick went out about 49m from goal.

Roos players celebrate their Round 2 win over the Dockers. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

But luckily for North Melbourne, the siren sounded a split second before the ball went over the boundary line, meaning fulltime was called with the Kangaroos leading 11.7 (73) to 10.12 (72).

The result gave North Melbourne a perfect 2-0 start under new coach Alastair Clarkson, and capped off a week that involved more controversy around Tarryn Thomas, who has been stood down indefinitely after more allegations emerged of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Kangaroos forward Nick Larkey booted four goals following on from his six-goal haul from last week, while former Docker Griffin Logue was a rock in defence against prized Dockers recruit Luke Jackson and Matt Taberner.

Emerging Kangaroos star Harry Sheezel continued his hot start to his AFL career with 30 disposals, while Davies-Uniacke racked up 11 clearances from his 30 possessions.

Caleb Serong tallied a team-high 31 disposals for the Dockers, but Jackson was scoreless from 10 disposals and took just one mark despite having lots of opportunities.

Fremantle suffered a big blow before the match when two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe was a late scratching with a foot injury.

Handling errors, dropped marks, and some curious umpire decisions hurt Fremantle early as North Melbourne booted the first four goals of the match - including two to Larkey.

Dockers forward Taberner thought he kicked the opener after taking a mark on the behind line and then nailing his set-shot snap.

But after the goal was kicked, the umpire called for the mark to be reviewed, with vision showing the ball wasn't completely in Taberner's control as he crossed the line.

It took until the 27th-minute mark for Fremantle to kick their first goal of the match via a Sam Switkowski major on the run.

A goal to Michael Frederick shortly after reduced the margin to 10 points at quarter time, and the gap was eight points at the main break following a tight second term that featured just two goals.

The momentum swung Fremantle's way during the third quarter, with substitute Michael Walters igniting the crowd with a diving fingertip mark followed by a snapped goal.

That moment of magic reduced the margin to two points, but a 63m goal on the run by Jayden Stephenson ensured the gap was back out to 10 by the final change.

The last quarter became a topsy-turvy affair, with North Melbourne pulling away before Fremantle's late comeback fell just short.