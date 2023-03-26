Makeshift forward Langford stars in Bombers' AFL win

Kyle Langford's career-best haul of five goals has helped Essendon keep their unbeaten start to life under Brad Scott alive with a 28-point win over Gold Coast.

Langford starred as the Bombers broke a tight contest open in the final quarter to post a 16.12 (108) 11.14 (80) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It gave Scott a perfect 2-0 record since taking the coaching reins and left Gold Coast winless after two rounds.

But there was a sour note for Essendon when impressive defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher was helped off the field with a right ankle injury during the final term.

The Bombers' injury-hit forward line was already missing Peter Wright and Jake Stringer, and took another blow when Sam Weideman withdrew before the bounce with a toe issue.

Langford was employed as a makeshift forward and relished the responsibility, kicking majors in each quarter and leading all goal-kickers on the ground.

He finished with 5.2 from 14 disposals and took seven marks.

Dylan Shiel (27 disposals, two goals) was also influential despite being crunched in a Matt Rowell tackle, as Darcy Parish (30 disposals, 11 clearances) and Zach Merrett (31, four) gave the Bombers drive through the midfield.

Jye Menzie and substitute Matt Guelfi kicked two goals apiece and Carlton discard Will Setterfield also impressed with 28 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances in his second game for Essendon.

Levi Casboult and Ben King kicked two goals each for Gold Coast, with the latter well held by Zerk-Thatcher for most of the game.

Suns captain Touk Miller (31 disposals) and fellow midfielder Lachie Weller (24), in his first game back from a long-term knee injury, were the visitors' major ball-winners.

Gold Coast led for most of the first quarter but two brilliant Shiel snaps gave the Bombers a narrow two-point advantage at quarter-time.

It remained tight, with neither side leading by more than 14 points until the final quarter.

The Suns kicked the first three goals of a see-sawing third period but coughed up the next three as the lead changed hands four times for the term.

Fittingly, the two sides turned for home all tied up.

Essendon finished full of running, much to the delight of most in the crowd of 32,915.