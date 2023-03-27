Tigers hopeful but Martin in doubt for Pies clash

Richmond remain hopeful Dustin Martin will overcome his latest hamstring setback in time to play in the AFL clash with Collingwood, but have ruled out Jayden Short.

Dashing defender Short has been sidelined by a calf injury, while gun midfield recruit Jacob Hopper (knee) is also "doubtful" for Friday night's MCG blockbuster.

Martin was substituted out of the Tigers' away win over Adelaide on Saturday and had scans on return to Melbourne the following day.

On Monday, Richmond confirmed the 31-year-old had "hamstring awareness" and will have to prove his fitness at this week's main training session.