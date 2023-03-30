Ugle-Hagan evokes Winmar in stand against racism

Nearly three decades to the day since AFL legend Nicky Winmar took his famous stance against racism, emerging star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has made his own statement.

Ugle-Hagan had a day away from the Western Bulldogs earlier this week after he was the victim of racial abuse during the Round 2 loss to St Kilda.

But the 20-year-old lined up in Thursday night's vital clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium and had an early impact, kicking the opening goal.

Jamaraa Ugle-Hagan replicated Nicky Winmar's iconic pose after a fan racially abused him during last week's clash against St. Kilda. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

As it sailed through he turned to the crowd and celebrated in Winmar's iconic pose, lifting his jumper and pointing to the colour of his skin.

Bulldogs players mobbed Ugle-Hagan after the goal in a public show of support for their teammate.

Fittingly, fellow Indigenous player Arthur Jones was the man who started the play that led to Ugle-Hagan's goal.

Jones' tackle on Cam Rayner forced a turnover on the wing before Bailey Smith's pinpoint pass found Ugle-Hagan in the forward pocket.

He stepped around and calmly snapped the goal.

Ugle-Hagan had presented Jones with his Bulldogs jumper this week before the 19-year-old's debut.

Earlier in the week, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge expressed admiration for Ugle-Hagan as a "strong Indigenous man".

"He'll feel he needs to represent and show the way and we're looking forward to having him as part of the team (on Thursday night)," Beveridge said.

'He's fine -- he's very appreciative of all the support ... there was never any indication he was going to let something like this get on top of him.

"(That) is unbelievably admirable. He's ready to go."

Ugle-Hagan, the 2020 No.1 draft pick, has played 25 games for the Bulldogs.

The AFL is investigating the incident from the Round 2 contest and St Kilda have said the culprit will not be welcome at their games.

The Bulldogs, Saints and AFL all condemned the "harmful and abhorrent racist remarks" made against Ugle-Hagan.