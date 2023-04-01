Hawks notch first win, take down Clarkson's Roos

Sam Mitchell has struck the first blow in his coaching rivalry with former mentor Alastair Clarkson, with Hawthorn holding off a final-quarter surge from North Melbourne in Launceston to win by 19 points.

The Hawks looked in total control in the first half but a run of five consecutive North Melbourne goals trimmed the margin to just three points midway through the final quarter before Hawthorn steadied, running out winners 11.14 (80) to 9.7 (61).

It was the Hawks' first victory of the season, and a first defeat for the Kangaroos.

Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Kangaroos laid just 16 tackles and had 56 fewer uncontested possessions in a lacklustre first half, and while they raised their intensity to challenge thereafter, the damage was done.

With co-captain Jy Simpkin missing through suspension, North Melbourne's midfield was dealt another huge blow minutes before the opening bounce, when gun midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke withdrew with calf tightness.

Hawthorn's young midfield were able to hold their own around stoppages, allowing defenders such as James Sicily (28 disposals, 18 marks), Jack Scrimshaw (25 disposals, nine marks) and Blake Hardwick (23 disposals, 11 marks) to control the game from half back.

The Hawks' ability to pick through North Melbourne's defensive zone with patient, precise ball movement and a willingness to take risks by foot allowed them to finish with 80 more uncontested possessions and 51 more marks.

Dylan Moore showed his class and creativity throughout, setting up a string of goals, while Will Day worked tirelessly in the middle, notching 28 possessions.

Lively small forward Tyler Brockman kicked three goals in his first match since 2021, while Fergus Greene proved a dangerous leading forward, with two goals to go with eight score involvements.

Rising Kangaroos star Harry Sheezel fell five possessions short of 30 - had he done so he would have been the first player in AFL history to reach that milestone in each of his first three games.