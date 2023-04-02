Van Rooyen impresses in Demons' AFL win over Sydney

Teen prospect Jacob van Rooyen has soared high and given Melbourne fans a glimpse of their AFL future with three goals in a 50-point hammering of Sydney.

Midfield guns Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca starred at the feet of influential ruckman Brodie Grundy in the Demons' 21.8 (134) to 12.12 (84) victory at the MCG.

Bailey Fritsch and Kade Chandler matched van Rooyen with three goals each and Steven May helped keep Swans superstar Lance Franklin mostly subdued.

But it was the 19-year-old debutant whose performance gave coach Simon Goodwin fresh cause for optimism as Melbourne seek a new premiership formula.

Van Rooyen hit up Alex Neal-Bullen for the opening goal and booted the second himself from a free kick as the Demons burst 28 points clear by quarter-time.

Sydney gradually clawed their way back into the contest and got within six points during the third term before Melbourne steadied.

Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Van Rooyen helped shut the gate with two majors in the final term and provided the highlight with a huge mark on the back of Swans ruckman Peter Ladhams.

The 193cm and 96kg prospect was a first-round draft pick in 2021 but had to bide his time in Melbourne's reserves last year.

He looks set for a bright future after breaking into the senior side.

Melbourne's experienced stars were outstanding, with Petracca (32 disposals, six clearances) and Oliver (25, five and two goals) both shining as the latter celebrated his 150-game milestone.

Petracca was the top-ranked player on the ground for contested possessions (18), score involvements (nine) and metres gained (580) in a superb display, with Oliver not far behind.

Grundy (21 disposals, four clearances) stood up as the No.1 ruckman in the absence of Max Gawn and outpointed Ladhams.

Franklin returned from a one-match suspension and kicked two goals.

But a three-pronged tall forward line failed to fire, with Logan McDonald (one goal) and Joel Amartey (none) quiet.

It was another disappointing day for the Swans in their first trip back to the MCG since last year's grand final embarrassment at the hands of Geelong.

Tom Papley kicked three goals for the Swans, while Callum Mills (25 disposals) and Jake Lloyd (21) fought hard in defeat.