McGovern, Shuey hamstrung as Dockers beat Eagles

West Coast were left without a fit player on their bench after five key stars were injured during Sunday's 41-point AFL western derby loss to Fremantle.

It was carnage for the Eagles during the second term as captain Luke Shuey (hamstring), All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern (hamstring) and former Lion Alex Witherden (concussion) went down.

The pain continued in the third term as forwards Jamie Cripps (ankle) and Liam Ryan (head/leg) joined the wounded.

It meant that for the final five minutes of the third quarter, West Coast had nobody on the bench.

Ryan's left leg was strapped up and he came on early in the final quarter, but he could only hobble around and ended up giving away a crucial 50m penalty when he couldn't stand a mark in time.

He didn't see out the game, with West Coast left without rotation once Ryan headed back down to the change rooms.

Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Eagles defied the carnage to close the gap to two points early in the final quarter, but the Dockers slammed through the final six goals of the match to secure the 16.12 (108) to 9.13 (67) victory in front of 56,090 fans.

Shuey punched an advertising banner in frustration after injuring his hamstring in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

The skipper has a history of soft tissue injuries and he appears set for at least a month on the sidelines.

McGovern's tear looked even worse, with the star defender pulling up abruptly and grabbing high up on his left hamstring after following Matt Taberner to a marking contest.

Witherden was left seeing stars after running with the flight of the ball and being accidentally flattened by Dockers midfielder Jaeger O'Meara in an airborne collision.

Cripps had to be carried off by two trainers after his ankle twisted awkwardly under the weight of Dockers defender Alex Pearce.

Ryan landed heavily on his back and neck after soaring high in a marking contest and being accidentally flipped in mid-air.

He was carried off the field by two trainers, before bravely returning for a stint in the last quarter.

The Dockers six-goal blitz to finish the match ensured the final margin ballooned out, but West Coast can be proud of their efforts to stay in the contest for as long as they did.

Dockers midfielder Caleb Serong won the Glendinning-Allan medal with 35 possessions, eight clearances, eight tackles and four score assists.

Prized Fremantle recruit Luke Jackson played his best game since crossing to the Dockers, finishing with two goals, three marks, seven tackles, 17 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Michael Walters booted four goals, Sean Darcy tallied 52 hitouts, five clearances and a goal, and Sam Switkowski (21 disposals, two goals) was a revelation in the midfield.

For West Coast, Oscar Allen booted three goals in the opening term but was unable to add to the tally after that, while Jack Darling also finished with three goals.

West Coast edged Fremantle 5.2 (32) to 5.1 (31) in the highest-scoring opening quarter in derby history.

Jackson was mobbed by his teammates after shanking through an early goal, while Jye Amiss sent the crowd wild with two goals in as many minutes to give Fremantle a 10-point lead.

Allen turned momentum back West Coast's way with three goals in the space of six minutes, with the onslaught including a spectacular diving mark over the top of Brennan Cox.

That was where the fun ended for West Coast, with the injury carnage cruelling their victory hopes.