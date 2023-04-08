Carlton's hopes of extending their unbeaten start to the AFL season have taken a hit with Harry McKay handed a one-match ban for striking.

McKay kicked four goals against North Melbourne on Friday in his best return of the year to date, helping propel the Blues to a 23-point win.

But he was cited over a high shot on Kangaroos young gun Harry Sheezel during the final quarter of the match at Marvel Stadium.

The match review officer assessed the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

It resulted in a one-match ban with no reduction available through an early guilty plea.

McKay will miss Thursday night's clash with rejuvenated Adelaide - the opener for the league's Gather Round showpiece - unless he can have the ban overturned at the tribunal.

The Blues will welcome back Sam Walsh against the Crows after off-season back surgery delayed the gun midfielder's start to the campaign.

Blake Acres (suspension), Matt Kennedy (calf) and Sam Durdin (hamstring) are also available to return.

Carlton boast a 3-1-0 record in their best start to a season since their premiership-winning 1995 campaign.