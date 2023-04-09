Coach Chris Scott has stood by Geelong's decision to play an underdone Tom Hawkins while brushing off suggestions the battling reigning premiers have lost their hunger.

Hawkins has kicked just three goals across Geelong's opening three losses of the AFL season after off-season foot surgery.

But Scott was confident the 34-year-old was better for the game time and expected him to improve further in Easter Monday's clutch clash with Hawthorn (1-2) at the MCG.

"Tom's slow start to the season is because he didn't really have a pre-season," Scott said.

"I think Tom's helped us structurally, that was part of our thinking - like he could go out and play poorly but still be a headache for the opposition.

"The way Tom's going hasn't surprised us at all and in fact we're pleased that he's got through the first three games, he'll play again on Monday, get a month of match practice under his belt and improve from there."

Scott admitted the Cats had pondered internally whether bringing back Hawkins immediately was the right call.

"We feel that it's been the right decision," he said.

"Especially given the improvement in him week-on-week physically."

Scott said a couple of longer breaks between games had helped Hawkins, while Geelong's slow start wouldn't stop them from resting older players as the season progressed.

"We have no intention of pushing our experienced guys out there and running them into the ground," he said.

"If we miss the finals or we miss a top-four spot because we've managed our spot, we'll live with that."

The Cats are welcoming back Mitch Duncan and Jake Kolodjashnij on Monday, providing some much-needed experience behind the ball.

Gary Rohan and Rhys Stanley also return after being managed against Gold Coast.

Scott confirmed Ollie Henry would be the substitute while Tanner Bruhn (omitted), Jonathon Ceglar (managed) and Sam De Koning (concussion) all miss.

He rejected any suggestion the Cats had lost hunger after last year's breakthrough premiership.

"If you can see complacency and you can see lack of effort - and it tends to be really obvious - then you've got to address it," Scott said.

"But we're not at that point. I haven't seen it.

"But I get it if you don't want to dig too deep that that might be the first place you go to."

Scott said he relished attempting to turn the Cats around.

"The real challenge, especially from a coaching perspective, is when things are a little less smooth," he said.

"And in a way, in a perverse way, I look forward to that."

The Hawks were bolstered on Sunday with young gun midfielder Will Day re-signing until the end of 2027.