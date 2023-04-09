Cats at centre of alleged historical abuse case

Legal proceedings have begun against AFL club Geelong over a historical claim of alleged sexual abuse from the early 1980s.

The Cats released a statement on Sunday saying they had become aware that legal proceedings had commenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

"The club understands that a historical claim of serious sexual abuse has been made by a person who was engaged with the club's under 19's team in the early 1980s," Geelong said in a statement.

"Our first thought is with the individual, their family and the community and the club is taking this matter extremely seriously.

"As legal proceedings have now commenced and with respect to all parties, the club is unable to make any further comment at this stage."

