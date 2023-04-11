AFL Debate Club: Gather Round has robbed fans of two genuine MCG blockbusters

ESPN's Matt Walsh laces up the boots to try his hand at the endangered Aussie rules art of the centre bounce. (2:21)

Welcome to ESPN's AFL Debate Club, the column in which our writers and contributors will take one prompt from the week and put their opinion on the record. The kicker? No opinion is immune from criticism!

This week, Rohan Connolly and Matt Walsh look at Gather Round, and if the idea had backfired given two massive blockbusters (Essendon vs. Melbourne, and Collingwood vs.St Kilda) will be played at Adelaide Oval.

Gather Round has robbed fans of two genuine MCG blockbusters

Rohan Connolly: I suspect non-Victorian fans might roll their eyes at this contention, another apparent example of our parochialism. But I'm agreeing with the premise, perhaps perversely, on the basis I believe the competition if anything these days needs a bit more parochialism, not less.

And I'm not sure playing two huge games -- Essendon vs. Melbourne and Collingwood vs. St Kilda -- at Adelaide Oval and not the MCG, where each could draw perhaps 20,000 more fans, really fosters that.

To be honest, I'm not really "getting" the idea of Gather Round much at all. Sure, were it being held in a non-traditional football environment, say the Gold Coast or western Sydney, it would make sense to me, but isn't the whole Adelaide shebang simply preaching to the converted?

Yes, I'm a crusty old traditionalist, but to me this feels like more of the "event" mentality so predominant in major sport now, the marketing focus more on disposable entertainment not a lot different to a night at the cinema, and geared towards those who want to be seen where the buzz is rather than to those with genuinely deep emotional links to a team.

And, as usual, it's the most committed who will miss out the most. Essendon's two home games thus far have been against the off-Broadway Suns and Giants. Top-of-the-ladder St Kilda faces clearly its biggest test yet against the Magpies. Neither of these match-ups will be repeated in 2023. But that will be tough luck if you're a local fan of any of these four sides for whom cost and logistics of interstate travel are real considerations.

I heard one of the Fox Footy crew flippantly talk about treating the Gather Round as a "footy trip". Which on the company tab, will be very nice for them. Not so much for the local "plebs" who clearly these days are low priority.

Matt Walsh: I get the idea of Gather Round, and it does have merit, but I think the AFL has missed the mark with this first iteration by scheduling the wrong matches for the upcoming weekend.

Yes, I understand it's an 'extra round' so every team still has their 11 home games and 11 away games, but to schedule match-ups of which there are no 'return games' (that is, this is the only time Collingwood faces St Kilda, and the only time Melbourne meets Essendon) is a bit of a shame and actually quite an oversight.

The fixture is already created in mind with teams playing a select number of opponents twice. Why aren't we leveraging those clashes?

It's not often Collingwood and St Kilda is billed as a must-watch blockbuster, nor, for many years, has Essendon vs. Melbourne, so the AFL took the punt on scheduling these sides in Adelaide and (well, depending on your point of view) it backfired.

Those in AFL House are probably thrilled. TV numbers will be good, and good in a timeslot sometimes referred to as the 'Graveyard', with the Magpies and Saints to hold the attention of the average punter into the twilight of the weekend.

Look, it'll be a great spectacle, and no doubt a success, but in future, Gather Round could be improved with some smarter fixturing.