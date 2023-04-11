Each week, ESPN.com.au's Jake Michaels looks at six talking points from the AFL world.

This week's Six Points feature Geelong's return to form (or so everyone says), the Nick Daicos vs. Chad Warner debate, the comical nature of a recently introduced rule, and more.

1. Let's pump the breaks on the 'Cats are back' narrative

If it was fair to criticise Geelong's lacklustre (and somewhat historic) three-game opening to a premiership defence, then it's only right that we still have plenty of questions and concerns and aren't totally overreacting to a second-half beatdown of the likely wooden spooners.

The Cats looked dire, unfit and disinterested in the first half of Easter Monday's clash against the Hawks but flicked the switch after halftime to turn a nine point deficit into a 56-point lead by three-quarter time.

Jeremy Cameron has starred for the Cats in the first month of the season. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

But don't be fooled, Chris Scott's side hasn't turned the corner in a way some commentators would lead you to believe.

Geelong has played one above average half and seven poor ones this year. They've won the equal third-fewest quarters (six) of any team, with only the Suns and Eagles below them.

The turnover advantage the Cats enjoyed in 2022 -- a key to the club's premiership success -- has disappeared in an alarming way in the early part of this season. To halftime against the Hawks, they were scoring 18 fewer points from turnovers going in their favour, while conceding a staggering 29 points more from their own turnovers. That 47-point differential turnaround is simply mind-boggling.

Sam Mitchell tuned his Hawks up to be fierce at the contest, get their hands on the Sherrin first and outwork their vastly experienced opponents. At halftime they were +14 in clearances, +10 in inside 50s and +12 in contested possessions.

His young side may have run out of gas and lacked the polish to ultimately upset the Cats, but the blueprint to worry and beat the reigning premier is clear. And it's a worrying sign for G-Town.

2. Yeah, Nick Daicos is great but Chad Warner is the No. 1 youngster in the AFL

Who's the best young player in the competition?

It's a question which is often thrown around the office and discussed at length in AFL circles.

I'm not sure if it's a form of recency bias but there seems to be a greater number of talented youngsters in today's game than there were five or six years ago. And when I'm talking about star kids, I don't just mean contributors or solid performers, some of the 19-to-22-year-olds are making a case they're the best players on their respective teams.

So back to the original question; who is the best of the bunch?

The numbers will suggest Daicos holds top billing. He ranks No. 1 for players aged 22 or under in Champion Data's relative ratings, which looks at a how you perform at your age and in your position compared to everyone else over the last 15 years. Right now, Daicos is 175% above average for a 20-year-old general defender.

The star Pie leads ESPN's Brownlow Medal predictor after four rounds and has moved into outright favouritism for the league's best and fairest. That in itself is quite extraordinary given he's yet to play 30 games.

So it's settled then? Daicos and daylight?

Hmm, not quite. I'll take Chad Warner, thanks.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal against the Power. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

At the beginning of the year I ranked Warner at No. 21 in my list of the 50 best players in the AFL. He might be top 10 by the end of the year.

At just 21 years of age, Warner already possesses the Patrick Dangerfield-esque burst from stoppage and the Dustin Martin-like foot skills and nous around goal. He can play inside and out, midfield or forward, making him the ultimate match-winner.

He's been the undisputed B.O.G in three of his last five games, including last year's Grand Final. No other player aged under 26 ranks in the top 20 in the league for score involvements; Warner is eighth.

Granted, Warner's gap between his best and worst is far greater than Daicos, who is the ultimate consistent performer, but his ceiling feels so much higher. If I'm forced to pick between the two young stars, I'm taking the Sydney's No. 1.

3. The rule that simply has to be scrapped

The vast majority of the footy public seemed to be against the 6-6-6 rule when it was introduced ahead of the 2019 season. But credit where it's due, the AFL's much maligned innovation has seen significant strides made in lowering congestion and creating the faster, free-flowing product which many crave.

But there's still one glaring problem associated with 6-6-6: the baffling, and at times, infuriating warning.

"It makes absolutely no sense!"



On the @FootyTips Podcast, ESPN's Jake Michaels takes aim the AFL's 6-6-6 rule's "warning".



Red Time brought to you by @subwayaustralia



For the full podcast head to https://t.co/C4K8hAdAYn to listen! pic.twitter.com/i6T2wKktg2 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) April 11, 2023

There's absolutely no reason umpires should be handing out warnings to players when someone is out of position, as opposed to simply paying the free kick. It's basically the equivalent of James Sicily shoving Tom Hawkins in the back and an umpire blowing his whistle to say 'that's your warning, next time I'm paying the free against you.'

Imagine your parking meter running down to zero and an inspector leaving a note on your windscreen saying 'this is your warning. Don't let it happen again,' instead of slapping that $92 fine down.

The 6-6-6 rule has been in place for five years now. It's well and truly ingrained in our game and the notion of warnings before the penalty is laughable.

4. Someone at AFL House is taking the mickey

Has anyone else noticed the ridiculous amount of different start times for games in 2023!?

The quirky start times of games in 2023 Start time (AET) Games played 1:10 2 1:45 3 2:10 2 3:20 6 4:10 1 4:20 1 4:30 1 4:35 2 4:40 1 5:10 1 5:20 1 7:20 3 7:25 3 7:30 1 7:35 1 7:40 1 7:50 1 8:10 1

Through four rounds we've already had 16 unique starting times from just 36 games, and after this coming weekend's all-South Australian round, that number will swell to 19 from 45! By the same stage last year we'd had 13 different times, so where have those six extras come from? Nobody seems to know.

At the risk of sounding like a fossil, what happened to the consistent, stock standard first bounce times? You know, 7:50pm on Friday night, 2:10pm on Saturday and 3:20 on Sunday.

It's making life tricky for fans, either heading to grounds or tuning in on TV, only to rudely discover they've missed the first five minutes.

And while we're on the subject of bizarre footy timings that seem to get glossed over, we need to discuss the differing quarter time and three-quarter time lengths.

I bet you're wondering what I'm on about, aren't you?

Believe it or not, these breaks are not always the same length. Play during the day and your quarter time and three-quarter time breaks are six minutes, but play at night and they are extended to six minutes and 30 seconds. How come? Your guess is as good as mine.

5. What's a pass mark for Gather Round?

The AFL's single state, nine-game round experiment is on our doorstep, and while I've heard and read mixed opinions on the Gather Round concept, what would be a fair year one pass mark?

There's extreme pressure on ticket sales given this isn't a full blown growth venture the league is undertaking, with Aussie Rules obviously already well established in South Australia. Had the Gather Round been staged in a non-traditional football market, some slack would be given if attendances were below par.

DEBATE CLUB: Has Gather Round robbed fans of two MCG blockbusters?

By Tuesday, it's been reported that 170,000 tickets have been sold, with 67% of those being purchased by South Australian residents. One in five tickets have been snapped up by Victorians, with the rest of the country combining for the other 13%.

Unsurprisingly, both Adelaide and Port Adelaide's games are listed as sellouts but I'd be hoping for at least 75% capacity at the other Adelaide Oval games and further sellouts at the lower capacity stadiums. Anything short of that and further questions will, and should, be raised about the merit of the weekend and whether it's worth persisting with.

Gather Round will be staged in Round 5, 2023. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. The mysterious case of coaches votes

Do coaches hand out the coaches votes? There's plenty in the media who are skeptical about this and are convinced it's tasked to another member of staff after the final siren.

How Noah Anderson was snubbed in Round 4 was absolutely baffling. Sure, the Suns were mauled by St Kilda, but of the potential 10 names that could have been selected by Stewart Dew and Ross Lyon, Anderson did not feature.

Here's how the pair saw it:

9 - Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 - Mitch Owens (STK)

6 - Jack Higgins (STK)

3 - Brad Crouch (STK)

3 - Callum Wilkie (STK)

1 - Seb Ross (STK)

Now let me remind you of Anderson's game.

38 disposals (game high). 25 kicks (game high). 10 tackles (game high). Seven insides 50s (game high). 17 contested possessions (No. 2), seven clearances (No. 2), 687m gained (No. 2), nine score involvements (No. 2). Oh, and he kicked a goal. Not sure what more he needs to do to get a vote.

After a slow start to the season, Noah Anderson went BIG. pic.twitter.com/iPNZKcPtW6 — AFL Fantasy (@AFLFantasy) April 8, 2023

And people continue to tell me the coaches award means more than the Brownlow Medal. Give me a spell...