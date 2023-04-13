Is another season of all potential, no performance on the cards for Freo?

The AFL landscape changes quicker than ever these days, and yet some things seem perennial. And Fremantle's struggle to convert potential to consistent performance might well be one of the game's hardiest annual storylines.

"Here we go again," you can hear us crusty old sceptics muttering under our breath as the Dockers' hopes for a new season already seem to be dangling by a thread at 1-3, 14th on the ladder, and with the loser of Friday's "Gather Round" clash with equally-disappointing Gold Coast set to be exploded from the critical cannon.

Harsh? Not when you measure Fremantle's progress against some rivals, who've been up, down and up again over the last five years.

Melbourne, for example, which played off for a grand final spot in 2018, finished 17th the following season, then won the 2021 premiership. Or Collingwood, five-point grand final losers in 2018, 17th in 2021, then just a couple of points shy of another grand final berth last year.

That same five-year period has seen Fremantle finish 14th, 13th, 12th, 11th and last season sixth, a finals finish at least for the first time since 2015. But sixth with a bullet, or question mark?

It was always the latter for me. I'm yet to be convinced the Dockers' list is oozing quite the stocks of emerging young talent some believe, hence the continued crossing of fingers around a couple of big established names to come good on the injury and form fronts.

It's 10 years this year since Fremantle came as close as it has to winning a maiden premiership, falling just 15 points shy of Hawthorn in the 2013 grand final.

Look at the Dockers' personnel in that game, and you're reminded that while most of that version of Fremantle is long gone, the names Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters are still pivotal to their hopes, the latter Freo's equal leading goalkicker thus far, the injury status of skipper Fyfe still something about which fans have fingers crossed on a weekly basis.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

At this point of the Dockers' development under coach Justin Longmuir, that pair shouldn't really be any more than cream on the cake. Yet still they seem essential ingredients. Ditto now retired champion David Mundy.

As for perennials, is there a more frequently recurring storyline in the game than Fremantle's struggle to score, currently a miserable 14th for points scored? Even last year, it was an Achilles heel, the Dockers ranking only 12th.

Indeed, in a dozen completed seasons since 2010 and under the coaching variously of Mark Harvey, Ross Lyon and Longmuir, Freo has only once managed a "points for" ranking of any better than 11th.

That was always going to make the departure of last year's leading goalkicker Rory Lobb a potential issue, regardless of the faith invested in a youngster like Jye Amiss or calculated gamble on ruckmen Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy also being able to chip in on the goalkicking front.

Speaking of faith, Fremantle has invested an enormous amount over the years in seemingly perpetually-injured key forward Matt Taberner, who was sent home after last week's loss in Adelaide for treatment on an injured back.

The sorts of injuries Taberner (who turns 30 this year) has had can't really be considered his fault, yet they just keep happening. In 10 completed seasons, he's averaged 11.6 games, never managing more than 17. Has his best been that good that it's justified a spot on the list as much in hope as expectation for this long?

Not that it's all just about the actual forwards, nor a laborious playing style. Longmuir this week made the reasonable point that the Dockers were ranked second for handball and fourth for metres gained via handball, fair evidence that they are genuinely trying to take the game on.

As for scoring, it's not necessarily about opportunity but conversion, Freo equal third after four rounds for average inside 50 entries, but dead last for percentage of scores per those forward forays.

So here's a less than radical proposition. Maybe Fremantle is just an OK but not outstanding team? One good enough to reach finals, perhaps win one, but in its current guise, not one destined for the last couple of weekends of the AFL season?

It's hard not to be enthused about the likes of Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong and Brennan Cox. But is that enough?

Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Dockers seem also to have a lot of "middle-aged" players who still haven't exactly stamped themselves as leading lights, or younger, exciting types like Michael Frederick and Liam Henry, still battling for consistent week in, week out performances.

That may mortify Fremantle fans, many of whom seem to feel this squad should be achieving much more in the same way they speak of the era 20-odd years ago under the coaching of Chris Connolly. And to be frank, I felt similarly about that group, too.

At some point, you have to start wondering whether a team is under-delivering or instead whether it's just over-promising. I'm not sure it's Fremantle's insiders as responsible as its fan base for this, but more and more I'm leaning towards the latter.

And yes, when it comes to the Dockers, once again.

