Essendon revival continues with victory over Melbourne

Essendon's revival has continued with a 27-point victory against AFL flag fancies Melbourne as the Bombers claim their biggest scalp under new coach Brad Scott.

With Darcy Parish dominant and rucks Sam Draper (three goals) and Andrew Phillips (two goals) logging career-best scoring returns, the Bombers triumphed 15.14 (104) to 11.11 (77).

Parish was a standout with 33 disposals in Saturday's Gather Round encounter at Adelaide Oval as Essendon, widely tipped pre-season to be also-rans, banked a fourth win from five starts under Scott.

Skipper Zach Merrett (35 touches), Dylan Shiel (28), Sam Durham (25) and Andrew McGrath (24) were prolific ball-winners while Kyle Langford, Nick Martin and substitute Nick Hind all booted two goals.

Melbourne's Bailey Fritsch, Jake Melksham and Kysaiah Pickett kicked two majors each and Cameron Oliver (41 disposals) and Jack Viney (27) were shining midfield lights.

But after leading by nine points 10 minutes into the second stanza, the Demons conceded the next seven goals.

Essendon, with Draper kicking two goals and Parish gathering 13 disposals, led 5.4 to 4.2 at quarter-time.

Melbourne's Fritsch, without his fellow forward Ben Brown who was a late withdrawal because of a back injury, kicked two goals for the term.

One Fritsch major followed a 50 metre penalty when he was clipped in the head by a Jayden Laverde forearm which will attract match review scrutiny.

Essendon's lead disappeared in a second-quarter seesaw as the Demons scored the initial three goals before the Bombers regained ascendancy with the next four to start their burst of seven consecutive majors.

Essendon held a 17-point halftime advantage, 9.10 to 7.5, and the Demons lost Charlie Spargo to concussion late in the second term when he ducked into a Mason Redman tackle and copped a blow to the head.

Melbourne's plight worsened as rain fell in the third term when Bomber Jake Stringer goaled and, three minutes later, his teammate Langford skidded a long-range major.

And when Bomber Archie Perkins converted from a tight angle soon after, the margin blew out to match-defining 36 points.

Essendon's triple treats came while Melbourne could muster only two behinds for the quarter as the Bombers dished out a second loss of the season to the Demons.