Marshall inspires Port to a comeback win over Bulldogs

Port Adelaide forward Todd Marshall has booted a pair of late clutch goals to inspire his AFL side to a comeback 14-point victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Marshall's double-strike in a three minute span in the final term helped the Power prevail 10.10 (70) to 8.8 (56) on a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval.

The Bulldogs, with Cody Weightman slotting four goals in his first AFL game of the season after overcoming a groin injury, were eight points up 10 minutes into a frantic final term.

But Marshall then converted two set-shots, including a remarkable 45-metre effort when hemmed on a boundary line, to put the Power in front.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The home side kicked the last four goals of the game before a 45,115-strong crowd.

Port's Zak Butters (32 disposals, one goal) and Ollie Wines (26 disposals) revelled in the wet while Darcy Byrne-Jones, redeployed in attack from his customary backline role, kicked two goals.

The Power's Connor Rozee (26 possessions) and Dan Houston (22 touches, one goal) were also significant.

The Bulldogs were superbly served by ruckman Tim English - he collected 23 disposals, kicked a goal and notched 28 hitouts in a display so dominant it forced Port to substitute their first-choice ruck Scott Lycett.

Weightman was brilliant with four majors while on-baller Adam Treloar (35 disposals), Jack Macrae (24) and Jason Johannisen (28) were other standouts.

The Power made the early running, leading by 15 points at quarter-time and by nine at halftime, 5.8 to 4.5.

But their advantage quickly disappeared in the third term: Weightman soccered a brilliant goal from an acute angle, his skipper Marcus Bontempelli added another as the Dogs hit the front for the first time.

The Bulldog surge came as Port subbed out Lycett, who copped a towelling from English - the Power big man recorded just two disposals.

The teams traded the lead in the latter stages of the quarter before a late major Mitch Hannan major put the Dogs ahead by two points, 7.6 to 6.10, at the last change.

Weightman bobbed up for his fourth goal just three minutes into the final term and the Dogs were sniffing victory.

Enter Marshall, whose two ice-cool conversions triggered a match-winning Power surge of four consecutive goals.