AFL's Gather Round to stay in South Australia

Gather round people, Gill will tell you a story.

A four-day long story of sporting power and pride.

Opposite men from opposite sides are uniting in praise for what AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan reckons is a glorious triumph, the inaugural Gather Round.

McLachlan hoped the AFL's experiment, when all 18 clubs played in Adelaide and surrounds over four days, would be a winner.

But even the eternal AFL optimist was surprised by the success - so much so, the AFL commission has awarded South Australia hosting rights for the round for the next three years.

"It has been an unbelievable success," McLachlan told reporters on Sunday.

"It has been an amazing weekend where people have pulled this together in four and a half months.

General view of fans during AFL Gather Round Footy Festival. Photo by Kelly Barnes/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"I know now, with a three year commitment with the state government, we can actually plan ... with certainty.

"And AFL supporters can put this in their calendar as a place where all 18 clubs come together and celebrate our game and enjoy this state."

McLachlan said the round would be taken outside of SA "at some point".

But he was buzzing at Adelaide's reception, just as the city itself was abuzz during the round, based on the NRL's Magic Round in Queensland.

Adelaide experienced record accommodation rates and roaring hospitality and tourism trade over a four-day festival of footy which, on initial estimates, plunged $85 million into state coffers.

The return is a boon for the South Australian government, which declined to detail its monetary incentive to the AFL for hosting rights though the figure was reportedly in the vicinity of $14m.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas is a footy-besotted character - he played in underage ranks for SANFL club West Adelaide, as recently as last year turned out in seventh-division amateurs, and wears his Port Adelaide colours on his sleeves, scarf and wherever else possible.

The premier was the key player in SA's team bid to earn hosting rights. McLachlan said Malinauskas applied a "hard tag" on AFL commission members during persistent lobbying at last year's grand final.

Malinauskas' efforts were pivotal. Sydney, in footy parlance, was five goals up and kicking with the wind in the last quarter of voting - but the AFL commission opted for Adelaide.

The results were sell-out crowds at all nine games, total attendance topping 220,000, with 60,000 tickets sold to people from outside of SA.

Thousands flocked to Elder Park on the banks of the River Torrens, just a Shannon Hurn drop-punt over the water from Adelaide Oval, where large screens televised all games and players from all clubs mingled with fans.

Adelaide's suburban footy ovals were hives of activity as the AFL clubs trained and held coaching clinics.

Inner suburban Norwood Oval was packed for its two games; ditto for Mt Barker's oval in the pictureseque Adelaide Hills when the township hosted.

For Malinauskas, there's deep method to his footy madness.

"It's more than just a footy round, it's an investment attraction opportunity," he said.

"We believe we have got an event here in South Australia now that we can grow and take it to a whole new level. This three-year commitment gives us that lead time."

From little things, big things grow.