Three decades after Nicky Winmar lifted his guernsey and pointed to his skin after being racially abused by Collingwood fans he will walk on to their hallowed ground for a healing ceremony.

On April 17, 1993, St Kilda's Nicky Winmar had enough of racist abuse from Collingwood supporters.

Winmar lifted his guernsey, pointed to his skin and said "I am black and I'm proud to be black".

The moment was captured by photographer Wayne Ludbey and has since become an iconic image in the fight against racism by Aboriginal sportspeople.

"It all happened so fast," Winmar told AAP on the 30-year anniversary.

Nicky Winmar is seen at the coin toss ahead of the St Kilda-Collingwood clash in Round 5. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I honestly didn't know the photo had been taken until the next day and it was in the paper."

To pay homage to Winmar's public stance on racism in the Australian sporting arena, a public healing ceremony called Ngarra Jarra Noun will take place on Tuesday night at Collingwood's former headquarters at Victoria Park.

The free public event was organised by Nathan Lovett-Murray and Jason Timiru with the aim of providing an opportunity for members of the public who have experienced racism to heal through the traditional ceremony.

"It's good, the smoking ceremony will give people an opportunity to forgive for what's been done," Winmar said.

The event, involving current and former AFL players will also be a chance for the wider public to reflect on their own attitudes towards Indigenous Australians.

It will feature performances by Kutcha Edwards, and traditional dance groups Djirri Djirri, Murrundaya Yepenga Dance Troupes, The Fighting Gunditjmara, Koori Youth Will Shake Spear, Wulumbarra,.

The event will also include traditional Aboriginal games.

Before the Gather Round in Adelaide over the weekend, the Collingwood Football Club officially apologised to Winmar and teammate Gilbert McAdam for the racial abuse by Magpies fans on that day.

"It wouldn't have mattered if they'd been playing footy in the desert or Alice Springs or anywhere, I still would have gone because it was important to me to be there," Winmar said.

"The Adelaide people were great, they made a lot of noise, they were happy to see me."

Winmar's gesture of proud defiance has served as a touchstone of strength for other Indigenous sportspeople when they've been similarly racially abused.

Former Adelaide Crows player Eddie Betts, Swans player Adam Goodes during the 2013 AFL Indigenous Round, Josh Addo-Carr at the 2022 NRL Indigenous All Stars Round and recently Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan have all called out racial abuse.

"I was emotional yesterday when I saw Eddie Betts, but I try to stay strong. It's been hard," Winmar said.

"Like with Jamarra the next generation coming through, they're putting their hands up and saying, 'Okay, we've fought this as well. So it's good that they're doing that.

"But they shouldn't have to."

Winmar would like the AFL to do more about combating racism, including enforcing life-bans and more education around the grounds.

"I'll never stop fighting racism," he said.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905