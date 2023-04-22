Charlie Cameron kicks seven as Lions defeat Giants

Charlie Cameron's career-high seven goals have helped Brisbane make it three wins on the bounce, beating GWS by 21 points at Manuka Oval.

The Lions never looked like losing but struggled to shake off the gallant Giants in moving to 4-2 for the season while and continuing to build into their campaign.

Red-hot Brisbane livewire Cameron made it 17 goals in his past three outings, none more special than an audacious mid-air flick more resembling a soccer striker than an Australian rules small forward.

He slotted three goals in the third quarter alone as the Lions put the foot down and looked to break the GWS fight with five of the half's first six goals, their lead peaking at 41 points.

But the Giants fired back to maintain their record of competitive games under new boss Adam Kingsley, the 21-point margin the biggest differential in any of their six games this year.

Brisbane looked on for a big evening, kicking the first three goals of the game, but they couldn't shake a dogged Giants outfit who benefited from a career game from an unheralded midfielder.

Xavier O'Halloran came into the contest with six career goals in 34 games but found a remarkable three in the first half alone, including two long bombs from outside 50.

It helped them stay with 19 points at halftime, with a combined 79 touches for prime movers Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio keeping them within touching distance throughout the contest.

The pointy-end of last year's draft traded blows early, GWS' No. 1 pick Aaron Cadman capping a strong mark with a goal before Brisbane's number two Will Ashcroft responded immediately with a classy running major.

Along with Cameron, Daniel Rich starred for the Lions with 27 touches in his quarter-back role.

It continued a poor run for GWS at their secondary home, now losers of their past eight starts at Manuka Oval.

They had enough of the ball and even won uncontested possession by 91, but lacked structure at times and couldn't handle the Lions' stacked attack.

Small forward Brett Daniels found four goals in an impressive cameo that kept his side in the hunt.

The loss was further soured for the Giants with an injury blow for All-Australian defender Sam Taylor, who left the game in the third quarter with a suspected hamstring tear.

And Adam Kennedy joined him in the casualty ward just minutes after entering as a substitute, hurting his knee after copping a bump from Brisbane speedster Keidean Coleman.

GWS veteran Callan Ward might get some match review officer scrutiny for a sling tackle on Lachie Neale, although replays suggested the Lions star may have contributed to his head hitting the surface.