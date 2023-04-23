Suns' crucial win over North soured by Miller injury

Ben King burst into goal-kicking form but a Touk Miller leg injury has soured a crucial Gold Coast AFL win over North Melbourne.

The Suns snapped a two-game losing streak, restricting the Kangaroos to just two points in the third quarter during their 14.13 (97) to 7.12 (54) home victory.

But just as the lead swelled beyond 40 points the celebrations were muted by the sight of All-Australian midfielder Miller pulling up and clutching his left leg, in an injury which appeared to have been caused by two separate incidents.

The Suns co-captain was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped from the ground and immediately fitted with a leg brace.

Miller was third in Brownlow Medal votes last season and his absence would be a blow for the 2-4 side that has designs on a maiden finals campaign.

That quest was helped by their dominance on Sunday that offset a frustrating three weeks since their stunning upset of Geelong.

Ben King celebrates a goal for the Suns. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The loss for North Melbourne followed a 75-point thumping from Brisbane last week and is a fourth-straight since their plucky 2-0 start.

It was Kangaroos ruckman Todd Goldstein's 300th AFL game but it was the Suns who started fast.

Ben McKay struggled to contain King (five goals), who shed the last flecks of rust that remained after missing all of last season with a knee injury to drill four first-half goals.

That ensured the Suns kept a healthy lead, despite more of the wayward kicking from King's teammates that has contributed to their slow start this season.

Nick Holman kept key North man Harry Sheezel to just six touches in the first half, and the Suns' stifling third quarter was enough to seal the result.

Lachie Weller (28 disposals, eight inside 50s) and Matt Rowell (12 tackles) were integral early while Jaidyn Stephenson (two goals, three score assists) did his best to keep the Kangaroos in it.

Goldstein set up one of those Stephenson goals but it was his opposite number Jarrod Witts, back from a two-week injury, who was smiling after he chipped through a rare goal of his own during a pivotal performance.

Ben Cunnington had eight clearances in his team-high 28 disposals for the Kangaroos.

Suns substitute Bailey Humphries was a bright spark, kicking a goal within seconds of his entry into the game and finishing with two in a spritely cameo.