Steele Sidebottom lauds Collingwood's fitness, has no concern over five-day break

Durability is an essential yet sometimes underrated quality when it comes to AFL footballers. And Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom has shown about as much of it as any player of the modern era.

Now just five games away from becoming only the fourth Magpie to reach the 300 milestone, joining teammate Scott Pendlebury, Tony Shaw and legendary goalkicker Gordon Coventry, the 32-year-old continues to turn out week in, week out.

Sidebottom's AFL debut came in an otherwise inauspicious 88-point belting at the hands of St Kilda in Round 7, 2009.

Including that night, Collingwood has in 15 seasons played 328 games. Sidebottom has appeared in 295 of them, just on 90%. And few have been better than the 295th, the Anzac Day epic against Essendon, played before the second-highest home-and-away crowd of all time, in which his Pies overturned a 28-point deficit to record a famous win.

"I'm very lucky, touch wood," he beamed as he spoke with ESPN in the rooms after the game. "I haven't been injured that badly. I've had a few little niggles along the way but, yeah, I just keep fronting up. I love the job. So, whenever you love something, you seem to enjoy it more and you get the best out of yourself? I'm very lucky to have the job I have."

Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies celebrates after an epic Anzac Day win. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

It was Sidebottom's 12th Anzac Day game and, he agreed, quite possibly his best. Certainly, it was one underlining again that the wingman is not just there for appearances sake. Like Pendlebury, Sidebottom is still a critical part of Collingwood's current plans.

Second only to Nick Daicos as best on ground in the stunning comeback win against the Bombers, Sidebottom was a huge factor in the seven-goals-to-none final term with nine disposals, three tackles, a couple of clearances and four inside 50s, all capped off with the crucial goal that gave the Pies a decisive seven-point break late in the piece.

And now the veteran gets a chance to also underline his powers of recovery. Collingwood barely has time to catch its breath before fronting up in another big game, and a road trip, too, no less. They take on the vastly-improved Crows, who will have had two days extra rest.

But if there's one thing Collingwood has proved consistently thus far under Craig McRae, it's that it runs out games as well as any team in the competition.

"We talk about playing the minutes," he says. "I don't know what everyone else has done during pre-season, but we know that we've put the work in and when we get in positions like we did (against Essendon) we've got trust that we can run out the games.

"The belief in the group just to keep executing our style is strong and the boys are very fit and I think we're exploiting that. Sometimes we've been four or five goals down but there's still been a big confidence that we can get the job done."

Collingwood can use those levels of self-belief on Sunday, too. The Magpies' record against both its opponent and at the venue is as good as anyone's in recent times. Indeed, they've won their last six games at Adelaide Oval and same against the Crows.

Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies celebrates a goal. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

However, this is a different version of the Crows, who have now won four games on the trot, and in their last three appearances in front of a loud and parochial set of fans have kicked 17 goals in one game and 18 twice.

But what has the capacity to overawe a playing group that almost on a week-to-week basis is playing on stages and before crowds so large that for many of their rivals they'd seem like finals?

"I think that's another thing, that we're really good at just adapting to whatever is thrown at us," Sidebottom says. "We can't change the picture, it is what it is. And while they might have a few more days break, we got to play here on Anzac Day. So yeah, we'll take a lot of confidence into it regardless of how many days break we have."

As Collingwood heads into its post-game team meeting, I remind Sidebottom of having interviewed him out on the ground all the way back in 2008 after he'd kicked 10 goals in an under 18 Grand Final, the performance which led the Pies to draft him in the first place.

"Funnily enough, it doesn't actually feel that long ago. Mick Malthouse used to say: 'Light a match then blow it out, that's how quick it goes'," he says of his career. "Now I'd say the same thing. You've just got to not leave anything to chance and give it your all. And yeah, I feel like I've been able to do that for most of my career. Hopefully I can keep doing it for a while yet."

Nobody who witnessed Sidebottom's final quarter efforts on Anzac Day would be in the slightest doubt that the prospect of that for this enduringly polished midfielder is likely far more than just possible.

