Bombers' Durham accepts dangerous tackle ban

Essendon will be without dashing winger Sam Durham against Port Adelaide after he accepted a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Geelong's Mark Blicavs.

Three players were handed, and accepted, rough conduct bans in Round 7 amid the AFL's crackdown on slinging and dump tackles.

Durham slung Blicavs to the MCG turf in the third quarter of Essendon's 28-point loss on Sunday.

Match review officer Michael Christian assessed the rough conduct charge as high contact, medium impact and careless conduct, which drew a one-game suspension.

Fremantle earlier accepted Matthew Johnson's two-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko and he will miss games against Hawthorn and Sydney.

Johnson's initial tackle on Zorko on Saturday slipped high and as the umpire blew for a free kick, the Dockers youngster dumped his opponent into the ground.

West Coast's Sam Petrevski-Seton also accepted his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Carlton's Alex Cincotta.

He will miss the Eagles' clash with Richmond but had suffered a leg injury against the Blues, his former club, and was already unlikely to play.

Collingwood midfielder Tom Mitchell accepted a $1000 fine for an attempted trip on Adelaide's Brodie Smith.

GWS' Xavier O'Halloran was fined $1000 for engaging in a melee/wrestle against Sydney.