Footy 'at its lowest point' in Sydney? Give us a break

Knee-jerk reactions, overreactions, contrived controversy and just plain old clickbait are, sadly, an intrinsic part of the modern media landscape these days, particularly when it comes to coverage of sport. And sometimes, it borders on comical.

I had that reaction, not for the first time, when I saw a tweet from radio station SEN in Sydney on Tuesday, about AFL football in the Harbour City.

"Is the AFL at an all-time low in NSW?" it asked, hysterically, above a quote, tellingly, from a rugby league journalist, asking: "Has the AFL ever been this irrelevant in NSW? Who's talking about GWS or the Swans at the moment?"

Well, you guys right now, for starters. But this was just rubbish on so many levels. Sydney played in a Grand Final literally eight games ago. It had just featured in one of the best games of the season, a derby against local rival GWS, sensationally snatched by the Giants in the final minute.

Is footy in Sydney struggling? Hardly, says Rohan Connolly. ESPN/Getty Images

And it did so in front of a crowd of 31,615, in the Saturday afternoon slot generally not a favourite of Sydney sporting audiences. Indeed, average crowds in Sydney for both the Swans and Giants at the moment are at their highest levels since 2018.

Yes, GWS hardly packs them in the aisles at its home ground. But for a still-newish club in a traditionally hostile environment, the Giants keep punching.

In just over a decade, they've played in a Grand Final, had three top four finishes, and been in five finals campaigns. They've fashioned a reputation as plucky, and are showing it again this season under new coach Adam Kingsley.

At the coalface, in the Sydney suburbs, opinion on how the game as a whole is faring always seems divided. I've seen just as many people this week in reaction to the hysterical hand-wringing about the code being in trouble claim that at junior level it is in fact thriving.

Establishing then maintaining Australian football in Sydney has always been a long-term project with ups and downs along the way. So why the extra "mayo" on the subject right now?

I suspect three factors which have converged. One, the long overdue admission of a Tasmanian team to the competition. Two, the NRL is this weekend staging its own "Magic Round" in Brisbane with no AFL games scheduled for Sydney, either. And three, the Swans have lost a couple of games in a row.

Each of those points on their own are legitimate enough issues. But, importantly, they don't simply add up to overall crisis. And the lack of perspective on the big picture is, for cynical ends, pretty disingenuous.

Let's start with some history here. Even if you're younger than 30 and don't remember when the Swans were getting their butts kicked week after week in front of tiny SCG crowds around 1992-93, you're still capable of typing a few words in the Google search bar.

Sydney lost 26 games in a row and 36 out of 37 during that period before crowds often little more than 8000. It nearly went under in 1990, then again in 1993.

It was only during Ron Barassi's emergency tenure as coach, then Rodney Eade's amazing first season in charge in 1996, when the Swans reached the Grand Final, that after well over a decade in the city, things finally began to turn around on and off the field.

Sure, this season hasn't been tremendous for last year's runners-up. But the Swans have been close to the most consistently performed club in the competition since the mid-90s.

I'd say that 30,000-plus turnout last Saturday to watch them given the context is a pretty decent figure. And, of course, AFL crowds compared to those for rugby league say enough on their own.

Yes, the AFL could have shown more foresight in having either the Swans (playing in Melbourne this week) or Giants (who are in Canberra) at home while rugby league was elsewhere, but their failure to do isn't about to be the difference between thriving and dwindling attendances.

As for Tasmania, of course a new club in a traditional football environment by its very nature has clear advantages over setting one up in foreign territory. But even for Tassie, there's much work to be done on the economic and logistical front.

Any assumption the venture will automatically prove a raging success is naïve at best, dangerously misguided at worst. There's some very entrenched opposition, for example, to the new stadium concept, and coming from a wide variety of interest groups.

Sydney's new teams, in contrast, might once upon a time have faced indifference, but they weren't the subject outright hostility. The point being that these issues are nuanced and changeable. If football in NSW at this very minute isn't the healthiest it's ever been, neither is it in the sort of grave danger some might have you believe.

Media outlets happy to stretch the truth for some cheap clicks don't just do the game a disservice by talking it down, they damage their own credibility, and I suspect, given how many people are losing any remaining faith in the fourth estate, their own bottom line as well.

