The NFL Draft may have come and gone but the Australian ranks in the NFL have grown by one, with former Gold Coast Suns-listed player Patrick Murtagh announced as one of eight International Player Pathway athletes designated to teams in the NFC North and AFC West in 2023.

The 196cm Brisbane-born tight end convert will be joining the Detroit Lions through training camp as part of the IPP program, and retains a special exempt status on the practice squad, should he not make the team's final 53-man roster, as now-Eagles star Jordan Mailata did in 2018.

Patrick Murtagh during his time with the Gold Coast Suns. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"Detroit Lions bound! Beyond grateful for everyone that's been a part of this journey. To my team around me, friends, family and everyone else out there, thank you", the 23-year-old posted on Instagram.

The Lions, who ascended to the fringe of playoff contention under second-year head coach Dan Campbell in 2022, spent their third pick (34th overall) on Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in last week's Draft.

Murtagh recently had the chance to work out with Odell Beckham Jr. at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the final 10-week stage of IPP program is held.

"Pretty surreal to be honest... that's a a core memory of mine that will stay with me forever," Murtagh told NFL Australia.

Among tight ends that the IPP coaching staff had Murtagh watch was Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, expressing his admiration of the All-Pro's athleticism, route-running, blocking and leadership.

"Pat did a great job of competing every day and showed continuous improvement throughout the IPP process. He is a natural athlete and projects well as a tight end. He performed extremely well in front of NFL scouts during the Pro Day", said Will Bryce, Head of NFL International Football Development.

Murtagh isn't the only Aussie with an Australian Rules background who's NFL journey took significant steps in the past few days. Punter Louis Hedley out of the University of Miami was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, while Ray Guy Award winner Adam Korsak received invites to the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamps.