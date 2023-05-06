Star Dangerfield injured in Geelong's defeat of Crows

Rampaging Geelong's fifth-straight AFL win has been soured by a suspected hamstring injury to captain Patrick Dangerfield.

The 33-year-old star was subbed out in the third quarter of the Cats' workmanlike 26-point victory over Adelaide, sitting on the bench at GMHBA Stadium with ice on his left hamstring.

Dangerfield was enjoying a blockbuster battle in the middle with opposing captain Jordan Dawson, with the pair the best players on the ground during Saturday's first half.

The Cats were able to record a 14.14 (98) to 11.6 (72) victory despite Adelaide pushing hard to end their 12-game losing streak in Geelong dating back to 2004.

Dangerfield, who was replaced in the match by sub Ollie Dempsey, suffered numerous calf setbacks last year before starring in Geelong's charge to the premiership.

Geelong's class shone through as they broke the game open with a six-goal second quarter and they threatened to pull away for a trademark comfortable win at home.

However, Adelaide refused to be blown away as so many teams are at Kardinia Park, pulling the deficit back to 12 points with five minutes remaining.

The Crows had a golden opportunity to cut the margin to six points with three minutes remaining, but some desperate defending from the Cats saved a certain goal.

Geelong then raced the ball down the other end, as Ollie Henry slotted the sealer.

Superstar Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron reclaimed his lead in the Coleman Medal race, booting a game-high three goals to go two ahead of Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow (31).

Cats small forward Gryan Miers put through his first goal of the season after five behinds and 14 goal assists during the opening seven rounds.

The Crows were also forced to use their sub, with defender Nick Murray (concussion) taken off for experienced midfielder Matt Crouch during the third term.

Adelaide's defensive stocks took another blow when Jordon Butts, who was playing on powerful veteran Tom Hawkins, was treated by trainers.

But Butts was able to return after about 10 minutes off the ground and played out the match.

After starting their flag defence 0-3, Geelong have recaptured their scintillating best and could finish round eight as high as fourth on the ladder.

The Cats will head to the MCG on Friday night for a showdown with struggling Richmond.

Adelaide, who have failed to play finals since 2017, are 4-4 ahead of a crucial home game against in-form St Kilda next Sunday.